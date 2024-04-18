Warrego Highway reopens following crash near Drillham

The Warrego Highway reopened to all traffic at 2pm on Thursday following the multi-vehicle crash that occurred near Drillham earlier in the day.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident approximately 10 kilometres east of Drillham on the Western Downs at 6.16am.
Two LifeFlight rescue helicopters were called in to assist at the crash site, which claimed the lives of two people and left others seriously injured.
Both the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) helicopters assisted at the scene, landing on the Warrego Highway, which had been closed by Queensland police.
Two RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctors worked with local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics to treat the patients on scene.
A man, aged in his 30s, suffering chest and pelvic injuries, was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.
A second male patient, aged in his 40s, suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital.
A traffic diversion between Drillham and Dulacca was put in place for a number of hours but police confirmed that the highway had reopened at 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.