Warrego Highway crash leaves two dead, multiple injured near Drillham

The Warrego HIghway remains closed near Drillham this morning, following a two vehicle collision which claimed the lives of two people and left multiple people seriously injured.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, approximately 10 kilometres east of Drillham, at 6.16am on Thursday morning.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews assessed multiple patients at the scene and two rescue helicopters were deployed.
"One patient was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane by helicopter and one patient to the Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital by helicopter," the QAS spokeswoman said.
"(QAS) have also transported a third patient by road to Miles Hospital. They are in a serious but stable condition.
"The two patients that were airlifted were in serious conditions."
The spokeswoman confirmed that two other patients who were in a critical condition, died at scene.
A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the Warrego Highway near Drillham remains closed in both directions following the crash.
"Police advise motorists to avoid the area or expect significant delays," the spokesperson said.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
More information to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.