Warrego Highway crash leaves two dead, multiple injured near Drillham

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 18 2024 - 9:49am, first published 9:30am
The two-vehicle crash occured near the intersection of Wallan Creek Road and the Warrego Highway, around 10km east of Drillham. Image: Google Maps
The Warrego HIghway remains closed near Drillham this morning, following a two vehicle collision which claimed the lives of two people and left multiple people seriously injured.

