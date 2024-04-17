Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

The many players behind a pioneering carbon farming deal

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 17 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Based on two former outback stations in WA's Mid West, the Boodanoo Wilderness Zone takes in 292,000ha. Pictures from Forever Wild.
Based on two former outback stations in WA's Mid West, the Boodanoo Wilderness Zone takes in 292,000ha. Pictures from Forever Wild.

A carbon farming project across two sprawling stations in outback Western Australia has been issued 28,586 carbon credits by the Clean Energy Regulator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.