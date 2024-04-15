St George in shock at passing of much-loved farmer

When the haunting bugle call of the Last Post, Rouse and Reveille are sounded across St George on Anzac Day next week, it will be hard to find a dry eye in the crowd, left with the special memory of the service Allan Neale performed for their close-knit community, among others.
The community, thrown into shock at news of the tragic passing of Allan in an on-farm accident on April 10, has put its collective arms around his family, vowing to support them in any way possible.
In doing so, they will be returning the quiet consideration he showed to so many.
The much-loved 58-year-old is remembered in many ways - as a gentleman, an innovator, unassuming, generous, passionate about the farming lifestyle, and as a 'good bloke'.
St George Cotton Growers president Lucas Wuersching said his loss had left a void in the community, having worked with so many as part of his hay baling business.
"Allan and his family were innovative and progressive operators and are respected for their strong family values," he said.
One of those innovations, a 387m swing-arm centre pivot, fitted as part of the federal government's Healthy HeadWaters Program for water-use efficiency, allowed the business to make full use of square paddocks, which saw the couple receive the Innovative Grower of the Year award at the 2016 St George Cotton Growers awards night.
Lucas paid tribute to the on-farm school visits that Allan hosted at Cooinda, giving them a hands-on experience so they could take the ag story back into the classroom.
"He was trying to show them, you don't have to move away," he said. "There was an amazing response from the kids - Allan and Kerry were so positive, and really wanted to see the community thrive."
Balonne Shire mayor Samantha O'Toole said Allan's passing would be felt right through the community, such was his involvement in aspects such as the school P&C, for his Anzac Day bugle playing, with industry groups, and as part of his church.
"He was so well respected," she said. "My heart goes out to the family - Allan was part of a farming business so they have that to deal with as well."
Donna Stewart, a former mayor of the shire, remembered his playing of the Last Post at Anzac Day services for as long as she could remember.
"Both Allan and Kerrie were wonderful community people - they're gentle people who go about things in a quiet way, not looking for attention," she said.
One way Allan showed that was by offering to take on an irrigation plot to manage St George's effluent treatment plant output, Donna recalled.
"He did that to help the community, not because it was a profitable business," she said.
Local producer Kylie Savidge shared another example of Allan's thoughtfulness, when she was battling severe drought between 2017 and 2020.
"We had nothing to feed our weaners, and they said, bring your truck in and load it up - pay us when you can," she said.
"They weren't the only ones who did that, but it meant an awful lot to us at the time.
"They go out of they way to help you."
That extended to a combined birthday and Christmas present of a couple of bags of chaff and hay.
"For my daughter - she's 18 now - a bale of hay to keep her pony going, it meant the world to her," Kylie said, recalling the moment with tears. "Nothing was too hard for them."
She said the best epitaph she could write for Allan was that he was a 'good bloke'.
Riversands Winery owner David Blacket and Allan were marketing partners and grape growers together in the early days of that industry in the region, and David said he remembered Allan as having a great smile and an enquiring mind.
"He always got you thinking, and the family would help with the grape picking," he said.
"Like many in the community, I'm devastated by the tragedy.
"It's very hard to reconcile what's happened, and it just shows what a high-risk business farming is despite all the management practices in place as we endeavour to feed and cloth the nation."
Announcing Allan's passing, a Southwest Hay Supplies message on social media asks customers to be patient as they process his death as a family, and navigate the change in business.
Recently becoming a grandfather, Allan is survived by his wife Kerrie and his three children Daniel, Clarissa and Bec.
