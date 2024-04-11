Man dead in on-farm accident at St George

A man in his fifties has died in an on-farm accident in the St George district.
Emergency services were called to a Stubby Lane address, believed to be a cotton farm, south of St George shortly after 11am on Wednesday, April 10, where a 58-year-old man had sustained critical injuries.
Police media said the man was declared deceased at the accident scene at a private property south of the town.
They are preparing a report for the coroner.
Being a current investigation, no further information is forthcoming at this stage.
