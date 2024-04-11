Queensland Country Life
Man dead in on-farm accident at St George

Updated April 11 2024 - 12:10pm, first published 11:39am
The accident occured on a property south of St George. Picture: Google Maps
A man in his fifties has died in an on-farm accident in the St George district.

