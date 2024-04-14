Queensland Country Life
Another biosecurity officer's job goes begging in the west

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
April 15 2024 - 6:00am
The entrance to the Department of Agriculture in Longreach, which has seen many name changes and uses over the years. Picture: Sally Gall
Questions around the Queensland government's commitment to staffing western Queensland biosecurity positions are again being raised, in the wake of news that a biosecurity officer with 27 years experience has moved on from his position with the Department of Agriculture at Blackall.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

