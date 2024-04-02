Dan drafted up as new Blackall saleyards manager

Blackall's new saleyards manager has brought 27 years of experience as a stock inspector to his new position.
Dan Burton replaced David and Deanne Carter as the manager of western Queensland's most active selling centre in February but he's a familiar face to most of the yard's clientele, having helped draft for sales for 16 years when not inspecting mobs in his job as a Department of Agriculture 'stockie'.
"We worked well together, and I've always known what's going on here," he said.
"I've built good relations with the council, agents, truckies and sellers.
"I've had a lot of people tell me they feel confident to keep sending their cattle to Blackall because I'm a familiar face."
The yards are owned by the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council and mayor Andrew Martin said Mr Burton's appointment was a perfect fit.
"Dan's been in the background here for 15 or so years so it will be a seamless transition," he said.
"We're very grateful he decided to cut his ties with DAF and come over to us.
"The work's similar to what he was doing at DAF but different - he's dealing with much the same people."
Both Cr Martin and Mr Burton praised previous managers Dave and Dee Carter for the ease with which the changeover was able to happen.
"The council is responsible for the safety and welfare of the cattle, the people and the canteen on sale days - it's a major responsibility and a major plank in Blackall's economy," Cr Martin said.
"Dave and Dee saw us through COVID, they saw us through inadequate infrastructure, and they've facilitated our status as organic and EU accredited.
"No saleyard in Queensland has better infrastructure and what we operate with is thanks to their exemplary care."
Mr Burton took his hat off to them.
"They're concentrating on the country they own now, but they put their hearts into the yards, and I want to carry that on," he said. "I can ring Dave any time, asking where pipes are - he's got a map of it all in his head."
He's run five sales so far this year and said the first three had been 'hell', thanks to continual rain and mud.
"I'm thoroughly enjoying it though. It's something I've always wanted to do, because I like being busy, and I like the work," he said.
"I've got a good grasp of the welfare side and NLIS reporting within the required timeframe.
"The horse can bolt quickly so you've got to be on top of that, plus the branding rules - I use that knowledge day in, day out here.
"The phone doesn't stop ringing, and it can be a juggling act to make it all fit and get the best use from the yards."
Private weighs and spell cattle have been keeping Mr Burton busy when sales aren't on.
He said cattle were weighing well.
"There are a lot of spell cattle to come in, that we know of," he said. "Some in the north are still trying to move last year's cattle."
He's employed Michaela O'Neill to be his 'Dee', working the scales on sale day, and said one of his aims was to help young people build their resumes.
"Feedlots will have no trouble employing people like Michaela if they can show they can do work like this," he said. "I'm keen for her to claim the work and own it."
Three men from Blackall's WORK camp also work at the yards most days, and there are 16 or 17 council employees on sale days.
Mr Burton's veterinary career with the state government took him to Richmond and the South Burnett before settling in Blackall for the past 19 years.
He's involved himself in the local campdraft committee and police Blue Light initiatives and said he was happy to be staying in the community.
"This is our home," he said.
