Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ballin' on the Balonne committee hands over $80k cheque to RFDS in Roma

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
April 10 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballin' on the Balonne committee members give the cheque to RFDS staff. Picture supplied by Trina Ayers
Ballin' on the Balonne committee members give the cheque to RFDS staff. Picture supplied by Trina Ayers

The Royal Flying Doctor Service at Roma were presented with a generous donation of $80,000 on Monday, thanks to the committee of the inaugural Ballin' on the Balonne ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.