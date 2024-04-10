Ballin' on the Balonne committee hands over $80k cheque to RFDS in Roma

The Royal Flying Doctor Service at Roma were presented with a generous donation of $80,000 on Monday, thanks to the committee of the inaugural Ballin' on the Balonne ball.
The funds were accrued at the 2023 New Year's Eve event at the Surat Racecourse, which attracted 450 people, with a waiting list of more than 100.
On the night, the organisers thought they had raised $50,000 originally for the service, but the final figure proved to be more than they expected.
Presenting the cheque were Ballin' on the Balonne committee members Craig Murray, Tayla Price, Anna Kraschnefski, Mel Sutton, and Marie Murray, who presented the money to RFDS board member Bruce Scott and RFDS pilots Matt and Craig.
Marie Murray, member of the organising group, which is part of the Surat and District Development Association, said the event was such a huge success and they're building it up to become a biennial event.
"We saw the RFDS as a really worthwhile cause. It's an important service for people in rural and remote areas who require medical care," Ms Murray said.
"I know a few people that have utilised the service."
The Ballin' on the Balonne organisers are planning to run the event again this year.
