Fabulous fun at Ballin' on the Balonne RFDS NYE fundraiser

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated January 3 2024 - 11:44am, first published January 2 2024 - 6:30pm
A brief storm early in the afternoon did not dampen the spirits of those organising or attending the inaugural Ballin' on the Balonne New Year's Eve event, which attracted hundreds of guests and raised over $50,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

