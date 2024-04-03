Queensland Country Life
Opera House yabby trap ban discussion paper out

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 3 2024 - 5:23pm
Queensland is the only state that still allows the use of opera house crawchie traps. Picture: Sally Gall
Fisheries Queensland is seeking feedback from fishers and other sectors in the community on management reform options in the recreational fishing sphere, including the possibility of banning opera house-style crawchie traps.

