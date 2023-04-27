OPERA house-style yabby nets, long a staple in farm dams and creeks, will be banned in South Australia from July.
Already banned in WA, NSW, Vic, the ACT and Tas, the ban will come into affect in SA from July 1 to protect platypus and other animals put at risk, according to PIRSA.
The ban will bring consistency across most states. Qld allows the use of the nets in limited areas, where platypus or at-risk animals are not located.
PIRSA's announcement stated that opera-house style nets posed a significant threat to air-breathing aquatic animals such as platypus, freshwater turtles and rakali (water rats).
The ban will apply to both recreational and commercial fishers, though the use of pyramid nets will still be permitted.
