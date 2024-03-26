'Selfless, inspirational' Qld heroes honoured with national bravery awards

Swimming through rising and turbulent flood waters to rescue an elderly neighbour trapped in his submerged vehicle, St George grain grower John Stewart said, "he couldn't have lived with himself" if he had not taken action.
But when asked about his courageous act of February 22, 2020, for which he had received a Commendation for Brave Conduct, Mr Stewart said he wasn't a hero, he simply, "did what he had to do."
Now Mr Stewart, 54, is one of three regional Queensland recipients including Dylan John Lazzaroni of Mareeba who rescued a friend at Emerald Falls and Dylan Taylor from Dalby who rescued an unconscious person from a submerged vehicle, to be honoured with an Australian Bravery Decoration from the Governor-General David John Hurley, AC, DSC, FTSE.
The trio are part of an 89-strong cohort from around the country whom Mr Hurley said would be part of 50 Australian Bravery Decorations to recognise their courageous acts.
On March 26 Mr Hurley praised all the recipients who chose to run towards danger and assist someone in need.
"On behalf of all Australians I congratulate the recipients of Australian Bravery Decorations," he said.
"Confronted with danger, each chose to help someone, their bravery is commendable and their selflessness is inspirational."
However, when Mr Stewart recalled his actions of February 22, 2020, he said he did not class himself as a hero.
"My wife had gone to Roma to do some shopping and a mate down the road rang and said the creek had been up, so I rang her to say 'you won't get through I'll come and pick you up in the truck'," he said.
"We'd had at least 8 inches (20cm) of rain, water was everywhere and on my way I saw an elderly neighbour who told me her husband Ned had gone out earlier to check the creek's water level and had not come back.
"I told her I'd look out for him and when I got to Bindle Creek I saw a ute had been washed off the causeway, all I could see was the cab as the water was up to the tray.
"I knew if there was someone in the vehicle and I didn't check I could not live with myself."
Before Mr Stewart entered the rising waters he rang his parents to let them know where he was.
"The water current was very strong, I was not worried about drowning but I thought I should tell someone what was happening," he said.
His parents alerted emergency services then drove to the crossing where they told Mr Stewart outside help was unable to reach them due to the floodwaters.
So Mr Stewart drove his truck into the treacherous current about 6m from the ute where he spotted the driver still inside the cab with only his head and shoulders visible.
Mr Stewart then made his way through the shoulder-high current to reach the ute and through an open door saw the terrified man clinging to the steering wheel.
"I said 'come on Mr Underwood' I'll get you out of here,' but he told me his feet were trapped by the pedals so I had to duck under the water to untangle them," he said.
"By then only his head was above water so I prised his fingers from the steering wheel, swam him back to the truck, managed to shove him in and reversed out of the creek to the crossing."
Mr Stewart and his parents then rendered first aid to the driver until he was able to be driven home.
While his wife, family and community are justifiably proud of his bravery, Mr Stewart said it was, "only what anyone else would do."
"This is a high honour," he said of the award.
"But I didn't really think about it at the time, you just do what you have to do."
But Mr Hurley disagreed and said the action of each recipient demonstrated their bravery in the face of danger.
"In a moment of peril, each of the people we are recognising today decided to come to the aid of someone else - some, someone they knew, others a total stranger," Mr Hurley said.
"Often their actions were at a cost to themselves; tragically, two recipients lost their own lives.
"On behalf of all Australians, I congratulate recipients and offer our thanks for their brave action. I encourage recipients to wear their Australian Bravery Decoration with pride."
"For the loved ones of those no longer with us - it is my hope that the posthumous acknowledgement of their bravery brings some comfort. Their stories will not be forgotten."
Dylan Lazzaroni, Mareeba - Commendation for Brave Conduct
Mr Lazzaroni was commended for brave conduct for his actions rescuing a person who had fallen from a waterfall in Mareeba, on March 6, 2021.
In the afternoon, Mr Dylan Lazzaroni was with a group of friends at Emerald Creek Falls when one of his friends fell, hit his head and was swept 20 to 30 metres down the waterfall.
Mr Lazzaroni navigated his way down the waterfall and arrived at a pool of deep, fast flowing, and turbulent water and jumped in to search for his friend but couldn't find him.
When he saw his friend's pants float up in another pool further down, Mr Lazzaroni ran to the second pool of turbulent water, dived in and grabbed his friend before he was swept over the edge.
The men were dragged further down the falls by the current, until Mr Lazzaroni was able to stop and drag his friend partially out of the water.
Mr Lazzaroni, joined by the rest of the group, commenced CPR and assisted paramedics once they had arrived.
The friend was airlifted to hospital with severe injuries and later made a full recovery.
Dylan Taylor, Dalby - Commendation for Brave Conduct
Mr Taylor was commended for brave conduct for his actions rescuing an unconscious person from a submerged vehicle in Dalby, on April 4, 2022.
In the afternoon, Mr Taylor was driving when he witnessed a car cross the incorrect side of the road at high speed, hit a grass bank and launch into Myall Creek.
He stopped his car and when he observed the vehicle sinking, exited his own and approached the creek where he saw a female driver slumped over the steering wheel.
Mr Taylor removed his shirt, jumped into the creek and swam toward the sinking vehicle.
Unable to open the driver's door, Mr Taylor moved to the driver side rear door which he opened, which caused water to rush into the vehicle and made it sink faster.
When he entered the rear of the vehicle to alert the driver, she was unresponsive and Mr Taylor noticed she still had her seatbelt on, so he reached across and released it.
By this time, the water was halfway up her legs and rising fast.
Mr Taylor removed the driver from the vehicle and swam approximately 10m to the weir where they were assisted from the water.
Australian Bravery Decorations
These awards recognise acts of bravery where people selflessly put themselves in jeopardy to protect the lives or property of others, Mr Hurley said.
He announced the decorations awarded comprised eight Bravery Medals, 38 Commendation for Brave Conduct and four group Bravery Citations which involved 45 people.
Two Australian Bravery lists are announced every year with result from the independent Australian Bravery Decorations Council which made recommendations to the Governor-General regarding who should be recognised and at what level of award.
