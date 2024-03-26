Queensland Country Life
'Selfless, inspirational' Qld heroes honoured with national bravery awards

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
March 27 2024 - 10:00am
St George farmer John Stewart, 54, received a Commendation for Brave Conduct for when he drove his truck into dangerous flood waters then swam to rescue an elderly neighbour trapped in his submerged ute in 2020. Picture: Supplied
St George farmer John Stewart, 54, received a Commendation for Brave Conduct for when he drove his truck into dangerous flood waters then swam to rescue an elderly neighbour trapped in his submerged ute in 2020. Picture: Supplied

Swimming through rising and turbulent flood waters to rescue an elderly neighbour trapped in his submerged vehicle, St George grain grower John Stewart said, "he couldn't have lived with himself" if he had not taken action.

Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

