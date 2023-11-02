Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Governor-General David Hurley opens Longreach's centenary garden

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 2 2023 - 8:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longreach Regional Council CEO Brett Walsh, centre, explains aspects of the centenary garden to Governor-General David Hurley. Pictures supplied.
Longreach Regional Council CEO Brett Walsh, centre, explains aspects of the centenary garden to Governor-General David Hurley. Pictures supplied.

The strength and compassion of rural communities coping with disasters were honoured by Governor-General David Hurley on his flying visit to Longreach on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.