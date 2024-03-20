Charleville Dorper and white Dorper sale bucks the trend by clearing 96pc of rams

New South Wales stud, Amarula Dorpers claimed top honours at the annual Charleville Dorper and White Dorper ram sale on Tuesday.
Dorpers sold to good demand throughout the catalogue, but it was a White Dorper that reached the top price of $5000.
The studs represented at this year's sale were: Amarula, Basecamp, Winrae, Bonndarra and Smit and Boonoon.
At auction, 111 of 116 rams sold for a clearance of 96 per cent, an overall average of $1679 per head, and gross of $194,900. In comparison to last year's result, 109 of the 123 rams sold for a clearance of 89pc, overall average of $2645 per head, and gross of $286,600.
The top-priced ram and White Dorper, Amarula 232553, was offered by Justin and Lorroi Kirkby, Amarula Dorper and White Dorper stud, Moree, and sold to Jeff and Wendy Betts of Chelmer Pastoral Company, Nindigully.
By Nonning McTaggart 200360 and out of Amarula 201506, the 89-kilogram ram recorded a ClassiMate score of 10 out 10.
The top selling Dorper, Boonoon 220379, offered by the Southern Brothers' Boonoon stud at Thallon, was sold for $3200 to Morven buyer Lex Jukes.
Sired by Amarula Dusty 176783 and out of Boonoon 200166, the 12-month-old Dorper ram weighed 80 kilograms.
Nutrien selling agent Gus Foott described the sale result as "positive".
"It was a great sale considering the way sheep prices were last year. Lamb costs are on the rise but mutton job is still very a bit flat," Mr Foott said.
"Vendors achieved 96pc clearance so most of the Rams sold and there were happy vendors and happy buyers."
There were Queensland buyers from Charleville, Morven, Mitchell, Roma, Tambo, Cunnamulla, Quilpie, St George, Thallon and Dirranbandi, as well as, buyer interest from Armidale, NSW.
Bulk buyers included Bough Creek Grazing, Cunnamulla, who bought 10 rams at an average price of $1460, whilst David and Louise Winten also came away with 10 rams at an average price of $1420.
