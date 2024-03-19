'We'll lose stock routes and water access': Town fears land transfer

Residents of a small town have created an online petition to prevent what they say is a massive amount of land being transferred to Indigenous freehold without proper community consultation.
Some Toobeah residents have accused the Goondiwindi Regional Council mayor and former LNP state opposition leader Lawrence Springborg of negotiating behind closed doors with the Department of Resources to transfer the 220ha Toobeah Reserve to the Bigambul Aboriginal Corporation.
But the GRC said it had kept the community informed as best they could and pointed to the state government whom they said had overall responsibility of the proposed transfer.
On March 17, Michael Offerdahl who runs the Toobeah Hotel Motel created the petition which collected approximately 740 signatures over the past 48 hours.
Mr Offerdahl said for a town which had around 150 residents, the response indicated how angry and concerned locals and regional business owners, graziers and farmers were about losing access to the reserve.
"The reserve currently includes the Toobeah common, Toobeah dump, Toobeah rodeo ground and Toobeah Hall reserve," he said
"We wont be able to access the reserve, the river or stock routes on the Toobeah Reserve.
"These discussions have all been confidential and have not included any genuine community consultation."
Mr Offerdahl said the council had provided a token meeting but not a genuine and inclusive opportunity for the community to discuss different options.
But Cr Springborg has denied the accusations and said residents needed to understand, "this is a state-led process".
He said restrictions have been placed on council by the state government regarding their capacity to share details of the negotiations,.
"This means meaning we are unable to undertake consultation on a state-led process," he said.
"Throughout these negotiations we have remained consistent in our commitment to securing the urban water supply for Toobeah residents, encouraging urban expansion opportunities within Toobeah and encouraging public engagement by the state.
"We have requested a process of consultation."
However, Mr Offerdahl said he felt the council had displayed, "gross negligence and dereliction of duty at the very least."
Drover and campdraft identity Terry Hall said he was worried about the loss of stock routes and watering opportunities.
"I'm just back after 10 and half months mobbing cattle to Longreach and back," the Goondiwindi resident said.
"We mob the stock routes all the time and I am worried because if we lose them they will go to waste.
"If they (Dept of Resources) let other people take the stock routes we will have nowhere to go."
Shadow Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships John-Paul Langbroek said the state government had "failed to be open and transparent and is keeping this community in the dark".
"All stakeholders deserve transparent information about what Labor has planned for Toobeah and the long-term implications for water infrastructure, stock routes, land for future growth opportunities," he said.
Goondiwindi builder Robby Hanna said he felt the local and state governments should, "withdraw the plan and revisit it."
"This would be a gesture of goodwill for everyone involved," he said.
A spokesperson for the Department of Resource said the Toobeah Reserve was, "a highly culturally significant site for the Bigambul people with Aboriginal burial sites, Aboriginal camps, scar trees and medicine bushes."
"There have been two public meetings about the proposed transfer - the first was held by the Goondiwindi Regional Council in February and the second on March 4 facilitated by the Department of Resources," the spokesperson said.
"The Department will continue to work with the Bigambul people, the council and the community on the proposed transfer."
BAC director Justin Saunders was contacted for comment.
