'We'll lose stock routes and water access': Town fears land transfer

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
March 20 2024 - 7:30am
The town of Toobeah with the 220 ha reserve which Goondiwindi Regional Council said it is powerless to prevent the Department of Resources from transferring to the Bigambul Aboriginal Corporation. Picture: Supplied
Residents of a small town have created an online petition to prevent what they say is a massive amount of land being transferred to Indigenous freehold without proper community consultation.

