News that the first major update of Queensland's stock route mapping network in more than a decade has been released hasn't made a strong impression on drovers walking the routes in western Queensland.
While the updated network has been added to the interactive Queensland Globe platform, it only shows the location of watering points, not the state they're in.
That was highlighted on Saturday when 7000 head of cattle in four separate mobs camped for the night within 30km of each other around Blackall.
Watching his mob of 2000 young Brahmans settle for the night, veteran drover Bill Little said while he hadn't seen the internet site, he had the state's routes and waters well embedded in his mind.
"The lack of maintenance is the issue - I'm heading east and I'm told there's four or five waters not working on the way to Caldervale," he said.
Supervising his mob moving onto feed the following morning, Goondiwindi drover Terry Hall had just been past the points in question and said it was hard on his cattle, all from southern regions, to walk a big distance, only to find no water at the end of the day.
"I've been doing this 60 years and this type of thing is quite recent," he said.
"They say there's no-one to fix them, and they want us to cart our own water.
"I think it's like anything, if you own it, you look after it."
Mr Hall said he'd paid $1700 to get water carted to a couple of tanks around Tambo, otherwise the cattle, mostly British bred heifers from the Millmerran, Oakey, Wodonga and Wangaratta areas, would have perished.
"That amounts to a dollar a head," he said. "The owners shouldn't have to be up for that amount."
Their criticism was directed at the council managing the facilities, following on from the amendments to state legislation earlier this year that allows local governments to retain more stock route revenue fees to reinvest into network maintenance.
However, Boulia mayor and government stock routes working committee member Rick Britton said councils had been set up to fail.
"The asset was allowed to run down before it was handed over," he said. "They talk about councils being sustainable - how can that happen with this sort of cost shifting."
Cr Britton asked why local ratepayers should fund stock route waters, saying they would have to contribute because the fees charged went nowhere near covering the costs of management.
"Here's a scenario - Boulia's not had a mob since 2008 - how much revenue has that brought in," he asked. "It would be different if there were 10,000 head on every route, but there isn't."
Blackall-Tambo Regional Council CEO Des Howard agreed, saying they'd been "battling on" with various issues, including a windmill blown down in a storm.
"People may see these as our responsibility now that we've been able to retain the money but it goes nowhere near paying for what's needed - we're a long way behind," he said.
The government has provided $2.1m to local governments over the past two financial years for maintenance and management of stock route assets, and another $2.14m has been allocated this financial year for capital projects.
Queensland's stock route network covers around 72,000 kilometres of roads, reserves, and corridors, spanning 48 local government areas.
As far as the mapping went, Mr Howard said some categories had changed but it probably didn't mean much to most people.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the information drovers had to plan and manage their stock movements was even more important coming into a predicted drought, and so the mapping was another example of the government providing better services for Queenslanders.
He said it followed extensive consultation with local governments and key stakeholders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.