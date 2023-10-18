Queensland Country Life
Boulia mayor Rick Britton says councils set up to fail on stock routes

By Sally Gall
October 19 2023 - 7:30am
Long-time Goondiwindi drover Terry Hall saddled up for another day on the stock route, near Blackall. Picture: Sally Gall
News that the first major update of Queensland's stock route mapping network in more than a decade has been released hasn't made a strong impression on drovers walking the routes in western Queensland.

