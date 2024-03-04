Repeat clients underpin Charnelle Charolais Invitational Female Sale

Buyers from New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and Qld sought the quality females and genetics on offer at the 14th annual Charnelle Invitational Female and Genetics Sale.
Overall, last Saturday's sale at the Toowoomba Showgrounds saw 49 out of 72 females offered sold, representing a clearance of 68 per cent and at a sale average of $5632 per head, 44 out 144 embryos offered sold (33pc) at an average of $936, and 486 out 967 semen straws sold (50pc) to average $84 per straw.
In a breakdown of the sale catalogue, 10 cows with calves units out of 19 offered sold to a sale top of $13,000 to average $7450, six PTIC cows out of 10 sold to a top of $8500, average $5416, 19 out of 25 joined heifers sold to a top of $11,000 and average $5289, while 14 unjoined heifers out of 16 sold to a top of $8500 to average $4892.
After the completion of the live lots, 486 semen straws out of 967 sold to a top of $600 to average $85 while 44 out 144 embryo packages sold to a top $2700 to average $936.
In comparison to last year's sale, 55 heifers sold to a top of $9500 at an average of $4809, while 428 semen straws averaged $89 and 74 embryo packages averaged $1003 in 2023.
Five females made $10,000 or higher with a top of $13,000 for lot 29, Sanlara Park Nadia offered by the Seve and Annette Platzer of Sanlara Park Charolais, and sold to long time vendors and supporters Ryan and Rachel Holzwart, of Bauhinia Park Charolais, Kensington, Emerald.
The six-year-old cow was sired by Bettafield D71E and out of 4 Ways Katrina K5E.
Her bull calf at foot was sired by Silverstream National and Sanlara Park Nadia was AI to JWX Silver Bullet, back in November, 2023.
Mr Holzwart said they were familiar with the Nadia's pedigree and were confident she would fit into their herd nicely.
"We like to try contribute to the sale each year and took a shine to the lot 29 cow for her length, clean coat and easy doing ability," he said.
"I also admired the bull calf at foot by Silverstream National which probably gave us the extra confidence to keep bidding, we're keen to see how he grows out.
"Also extremely pleased with how our own three heifers sold at the sale and extend our appreciation to everyone for the nice comments, and to those who supported the sale."
Nine other females made between $7000 and $10,000.
Claiming the honour of being the sale's second top price was lot 34, Bauhinia Park Sandra 27, which was offered by the Holzwart family and sold online via StockLive to Lachlan Dickson, Chelbrook Charolais, Biloela, for $11,000.
The Holzwarts described the unjoined heifer as "classy".
"(Sandra 27) stood out since birth for her sweet, soft look yet displays so much carcase and natural body expression," the vendor sale comments read.
"Great mix of pedigree being sired by Mario who is breeding so well for us, then out of a Dozer cow."
Sandra 27 was four months PTIC to ANC Q Pac.
Chelbrook Charolais also purchased lot 33, Bauhinia Park Desire 20, for $10,000.
Topping the unjoined section was lot 73 Charnelle Julie 11 offered by Graham and Katrina Blanch, Charnelle Charolais and sold to John Hughes of Killarney for $8500.
Embryos sold to a top of $2700 for lot 105, Palgrove Rockerfella x Palgrove Jana, on account of Jonathan and Gaye Weeks, Warilla Charolais and sold to Venturon Livestock, Western Australia.
Ross Carr sold four straws of Fleets Rascal semen at $600 per straw to Juandah Grazing, Guluguba.
Graham Blanch of Charnelle Charolais, said competition for the top end females of the sale was very strong.
"The competition for the top end females was really strong although the clearance was well down on previous years," Mr Blanch said.
"There was a large increase of embryos offered this year, but I think a lot of people were caught up with the drought last year and were forced to reduce some numbers.
"We had great support from our Western Australia clients and I would imagine three quarters of our embryos went to WA."
Along with the 44 registered bidders in the stands, 183 viewers from across the country tuned into the sale via StockLive with 51 users bidding on 100 lots to secure 64 of them.
The volume buyers in attendance included, Blackduck Charolais, Junction View, Queensland, who purchased one cow and calf unit for $6500, as well as 47 semen straws (nine semen packages) at an average of $87 per straw.
Leading the interstate buyers was Harris Thompson of Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, Western Australia, who purchased nine lots, including one unjoined red factor Charolais heifer for $7000, five embryos (three packages) at an average of $1620 per embryo, and 30 semen straws (five semen packages) at an average of $120 a straw.
