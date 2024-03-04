Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Repeat clients underpin Charnelle Charolais Invitational Female Sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated March 4 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top selling Charolais female, Sanlara Park Nadia and her bull calf at foot, with vendor Lauren Platzer, buyer Ryan Holzwart, and Elders studstock's Michael Smith. Picture supplied.
Top selling Charolais female, Sanlara Park Nadia and her bull calf at foot, with vendor Lauren Platzer, buyer Ryan Holzwart, and Elders studstock's Michael Smith. Picture supplied.

Buyers from New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and Qld sought the quality females and genetics on offer at the 14th annual Charnelle Invitational Female and Genetics Sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.