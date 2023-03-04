Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Taylor Charolais and Livestock tops Charnelle Charolais Invitational Female Sale

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated March 4 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Grant Taylor, Taylor Charolais and Livestock, Coolangatta, NSW, James Dockrill, Pinedock Fitting, Casino, NSW, and Vaughan Campagnolo, Savannah Simmentals, Myponga, SA, who purchased the top-selling cow with calf unit for $14,000 on behalf of Daniel and Nicky Ferme, Wandeera, SA. Picture: Billy Jupp

INTERSTATE interest played a major role in the success of the Charnelle Invitational Female and Gentetics Sale with the top selling cow with calve unit heading to South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.