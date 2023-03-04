In a breakdown of Saturday's sale at the Toowoomba Showgrounds, at the fall of the hammer, 55 heifers sold to a top of $9500 at an average of $4809, four cows sold to $5000 at an average of $4250, five cow with calve units sold to a sale high $14,000 a unit to average $10,400 a unit and three bulls sold to a top of $5500 to average $4667.