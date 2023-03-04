INTERSTATE interest played a major role in the success of the Charnelle Invitational Female and Gentetics Sale with the top selling cow with calve unit heading to South Australia.
The multi-vendor sale attracted bids from every state except the Northern Territory as commercial and stud producers alike vied for the 167 live lots and genetics packages on offer.
In a breakdown of Saturday's sale at the Toowoomba Showgrounds, at the fall of the hammer, 55 heifers sold to a top of $9500 at an average of $4809, four cows sold to $5000 at an average of $4250, five cow with calve units sold to a sale high $14,000 a unit to average $10,400 a unit and three bulls sold to a top of $5500 to average $4667.
After the completion of the live lots, 428 semen straws sold to a top of $800 to average $89 while 74 embryo packages sold to a top $2000 to average $1003 and one flush package sold for $7500.
Auctioneers Michael Smith and Andrew Meara, Elders Studstock, did not have to wait long to auction of the sale topper as lot nine Calmview Festoon P76E reached the sale's peak of $14,000 when she and her heifer calf, were knocked down to Daniel and Nicky Ferme, Wandeera, SA.
Offered by Taylor Charolais and Livestock, Coolangatta, NSW, the four-year-old daughter of Ascot Jack Flash J105E and out of Calmview Festoon M9E was rated in the top 10 per cent of the breed for milk, 200-day, 400-day, 600-day and carcase weight.
Buying the homozygous polled sale topper and her calf on behalf of the Ferme family was Vaughan Campagnolo, Savannah Simmentals, Myponga, SA, who said the cow would go into the Ferme family's emerging stud herd.
"Given the cow is in calf again, the three-in-one package was a pretty sweet deal and that really nice red heifer calf helped get her over the line," Mr Campagnolo said.
"One of the kids will take the calf to the South Australian junior heifer expo in July, which I think the calf will be really perfect for.
"As for its mum, the Fermes bought a red bull last year that I think will really click with that cow and she could also become their next donor dam as well.
"I think this cow could be a really good lead cow for their stud."
The result marked the first time Taylor Charolais and Livestock has topped the sale in its four years of being involved, which stud principal Grant Taylor said was "a dream come true".
"Honestly, the spread on all the lots this year has been pretty incredible," Mr Taylor said.
"As for the calf, she is by Glenlea Honourable, who like the calf's mother, is in the top 10pc, or better, for all of the growth rate traits as well.
"At 13 weeks old she already weighed 213 kilograms and I don't think weight for age gets much better than that."
Claiming the honour of being the sale's second top price was the first lot of the day, Jay Tees Qaristocracy 3 with a calf at foot, which was offered by Judith Turner, Jay Tees Charolais stud, Merrimac, and bought by the Berwick stud, Warwick, for $12,000.
Along with the 40 registered bidders in the stands, 134 viewers from across the country tuned into the sale via Elite Livestock Auctions with 74 users bidding on 68pc of the lots to secure 65 of them, accounting for 40pc of the sale's total bids.
The volume buyers in attendance included W and S Appleton, Native Bee, Clermont, who purchased three live lots at an average of $5833, as well as 24 semen straws at an average of $51 a straw, Little Gem Charolais stud, Jones Gully, which purchased four live lots at an average of $4500 and Appleton Cattle Company, Charters Towers, which purchased 13 semen straws at an average $34 a straw.
Leading the interstate buyers online was Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, Western Australia, which purchased 15 semen straws at an average of $503 a straw, Maritana Pastoral Company, Echuca, Victoria, which purchased a heifer for $3500 as well as 14 embryo packages at an average of $1328 a package and Alan Crozier, Hamilton, Vic, who purchased 35 semen straws at an average of $67 a straw.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
