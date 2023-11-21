Queensland Country Life
Home/News

AgForce's Stephen Tully slams government funding for eID rollout

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 21 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForce sheep wool and goats president Stephen Tully, second right, with Bruce McLeish, Boyd Webb and Paul Doneley at the AgForce general meetings in Longreach. Picture: Sally Gall
AgForce sheep wool and goats president Stephen Tully, second right, with Bruce McLeish, Boyd Webb and Paul Doneley at the AgForce general meetings in Longreach. Picture: Sally Gall

'A year of eID rollout failures' is how AgForce sheep wool and goat president Stephen Tully reported on his first year in the role at the lobby group's annual general meetings in Longreach on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.