Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Brahman bull tops first day of February All Breeds

By Kent Ward
Updated February 12 2024 - 8:07pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Esteban Cardona Gonzalez and Ashley Kirk, Rockley stud, Moura with the top seller on day one of the February All Breeds Sale, the $40,000, Rockley Cardona. With the trio are purchaser, Jarrod Dunn, Somerton stud, St Lawrence.Picture: Kent Ward
Esteban Cardona Gonzalez and Ashley Kirk, Rockley stud, Moura with the top seller on day one of the February All Breeds Sale, the $40,000, Rockley Cardona. With the trio are purchaser, Jarrod Dunn, Somerton stud, St Lawrence.Picture: Kent Ward

Used Brahman sires hit highs of $40,000 on the opening day of the annual February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale, at CQLX, Gracemere on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.