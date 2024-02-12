Brahman bull tops first day of February All Breeds

Used Brahman sires hit highs of $40,000 on the opening day of the annual February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale, at CQLX, Gracemere on Monday.
The opening day, showcased Brahman bulls and heifers along with Charbray, Santa Gertrudis and Droughtmaster bulls.
Sale openers the Brahman breed saw 67 bulls top at $40,000 to average $7090 for a 83 per cent clearance at auction.
Brahman females saw a massive increase in numbers of the previous year.
From a complete clearance in 2023 the market saw a reduction in clearance levels of 21 per cent.
In all 52 heifers sold to $18,000 to end in an average of $4750 a fall of $1500 per head as compared to the 2023 sale.
Charbray bulls featured heavily on the opening day with a 95 per cent clearance at auction and an average of $7237.
This was a four per cent increase in auction clearance levels as compared to the previous twelve months.
Charbrays topped at $24,000.
A small but quality offering of four Santa Gertrudis bulls all sold to average $6500 topping at $9000.
The sale concluded with an offering of 77 Droughtmaster bulls which saw 43 sell for on average $7000 for a 56 per cent clearance of the catalogue. Droughtmaster males topped at $17,000.
Opening day honours at $40,000 went to the proven sire, Rockley Cardona.
The 40-month-old red, offered by the Kirk family, Rockley stud, Moura, by Elmo Picasso 1023/7 and from a Doonside Mr C Eagle daughter weighed 1134 kilograms with all growth and CPI indices in the top five per cent for the breed sold to the Dunn family, Somerton stud, St Lawrence.
Cardona posted a scan of 12mm and 9mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 151 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Next best at $26,000 in the Brahman offering was the grey polled scurred entry, Avee 1119 catalogued by Bill and Vicki Gabel, Avee stud, Wowan.
The 40-month-old, 928 kilogram son of 2AM Maester 5560M sold to Kelvin and Margaret Moloney, Kenilworth stud, Mt Coolon and posted a scan of 9mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 140 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Steve and Sharon Turner, Y3K stud, Woolooga marketed their proven red bull, Ruina Red Rambo 652/1 for $19,000 to the Conway family, Currajong Grazing, Taroom. The 870 kilogram entry by Nioka Pablo posted a scan of 11mm and 9mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 145 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Market topper for Brahman heifers was the $18,000 MCL Mythos 1917 catalogued by Craig and Jodi McLennan, MCL stud, Goovigen.
The 25-month-old daughterof Elanora Park Elamo is from an NCC El Toro daughter and sold to William and Megan Beale, Mamillae stud, Victoria Plains. Mamillae stud was the largest supporters of the females section taking a total of fifteen head.
Charbrays enjoyed a great outing with an average of $7237 to selling to a ceiling of $24,000.
Bryce and Lucy Moore, Trifecta stud, Condamine sold their 29-month-old entry, Trifecta Superior with a liveweight of 994 kilograms, a scan of 12mm and 10mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 153 square centimetres for eye muscle area for sectional honours.
Taking the son of Kandanga Valley Motto was Martin Hack, Rocklea, Alpha.
This was the only purchase destined for Rocklea on the day.
Droughtmaster bulls made to $17,000 averaging $7000 in the process.
Sectional top for the breed was the two-year-old, Bryvonlea Xquenda (Glenlands D Ultimatum) selling to Will and Jo Garrett, Upper Eel Creek, Langshaw.
The bull weighed 812 kilogram and posted a scan of 13mm and 11mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 134 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Four Santa Gertrudis bulls all catalogued by the Barlow families, Yarrabee and Wilamba prefixes from Jambin averaged $6500 to sell to a top of $9000.
The top seller was for a 27-month-old from the Wilamba prefix selling to Alan and Lachlan Martin, Riverslea stud, Inverell, New South Wales. Wilamba Lleyton 261 (Bullamakinka M078) was the sectional sale topper for the breed and hit the scales at 27-months with a weight of 860 kilograms, scans of 10mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 132 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
152 bulls av $7086 top $40,000 (76 per cent clearance)
52 heifers av $4750 top $18,000 (79 per cent clearance)
Gross $1.324M
In 2023, the opening day saw 148 bulls set a $7966 average to clear 66 per cent of the catalogue. With the 33 heifers setting a $6250 average and a total clearance.
