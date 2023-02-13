Queensland Country Life
Dry Creek Brahman stud tops opening day of 2023 February All Breeds Sale

By Kent Ward
Updated February 13 2023 - 9:52pm, first published 9:00pm
The top selling bull of the opening day of the 2023 February All Breeds Sale Dry Creek Next Level with vendor, Tony Zischke, Dry Creek stud, Windera. Picture by Kent Ward

Brahman bulls hit highs of $32,000 on the opening day of the Annual February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale, CQLX, Gracemere.

