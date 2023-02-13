Brahman bulls hit highs of $32,000 on the opening day of the Annual February All Breeds Bull and Female Sale, CQLX, Gracemere.
The opening day, encompassing Brahman bulls and heifers along with Queenslander, Simbrah, Charbray and Charolais males.
In all, 59 Brahman bulls set a $6542 average to clear 53 per cent.
Four used Brahman sires averaged $15,500 for an 80 per cent clearance at auction.
Brahman females witnessed a complete clearance setting a $6250 average for the 30 sold.
Queenslander bulls averaged $4000 to clear 67 per cent of that section. Eleven Simbrah bulls sold for on average $5182 topping at $9000 to clear 44 per cent of the catalogue.
The last two breeds on offer Charbray and Charolais saw the greatest demand. In all 39 Charbray bulls posted an average $8692 selling to $23,000 to post a 91 per cent clearance result.
Topping the averages and the clearance levels was the Charolais breed. In all, 33 Charolais bulls averaged $9909 with a clearance of 92 per cent and topping at $22,000.
The bottom line result across the board saw 148 bulls set a $7966 average to clear 66 per cent of the catalogue. With the 30 heifers setting a $6250 average and a total clearance of that section the day saw a total gross of $1.366 million.
Top of the opening day honours went to Brahmans with the $32,000 sale of Dry Creek Next Level.
At 35-months and sired by Maru Edison Manso 157, the grey was offered by Tony Zischke and Anita Pearce, Dry Creek stud, Windera.
Dry Creek Next Level weighed 982 kilograms and posted a scan of 11mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 151 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
New owners and successful purchasers of Next Level are Stewart and Stephanie Nobbs, Yoman stud, Moura.
Next best at $26,000 was the red entry, Riverlea Eskrow 096 offered by Tom Currant, Riverlea stud, Duaringa.
The 31-month-old by Fairy Springs Duracell 3606 weighed 932 kilograms, posting a scan of 14mm and 10mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 134 square centimetres for eye muscle area. Taking the maternal grandson of JDH Mr Elmo Manso (US) was Noel and Manny Sorely, Mt Callan stud, Dalby. Riverlea averaged $15,000 for their pair.
Nev and Megan Hansen, Oaklands stud, Kapala set a $14,000 for their two ET siblings. These topped at $24,000 for the two-year-old, Oaklands 225 selling to the Backhouse family, BTS stud, Kandanga. By Mr V8 Noble 458/7 (US) the bull weighed 812 kilograms and posted a scan of 19mm and 14 mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 138 square centimetres for eye muscle area. Both bulls were from the NCC donor, Empress 3305 (Renco Law & Order De Manso).
Used sires topped $22,000 for the red Gipsy Plain Duracell 0176/18 catalogued by Stephen and Sharon Turner, Y3K stud, Woolooga the rising six-year-old sold to Jan Bauer, Tyagarah stud, Baralaba.
Weighing 1050 kilograms and posting a scan of 12 mm and 9 mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 148 square centimetres for eye muscle area the bull is a son of the ever consistent, Fairy Springs Duracell 3606.
Another of the used sires, Kandoona Kennedy 15257 (Jomanda El Toro 802) offered by the Johnson family, Jomanda stud, Grafton, NSW, sold for $19,000 to Sharpe stud, Guluguba.
The bull weighed 1030 kilograms, posting a scan of 9mm and 5mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 147 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
The Backhouse family, BTS stud, Kandanga outlaid $17,000 for another of the used sires, Renco J Lawmaker Manso.
The five-year-old offered by David Harch and family, Danarla stud, Wooroolin weighed 1080 kilograms, posting a scan of 12mm and 9mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 143 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Brahman heifers topped at $22,000. Headlining for the breed for 2023 was the 23-month-old, Blue Water Hills Summit, offered by Emmanuel and Josie Pace, Blue Waters Hills stud, Mackay. The daughter of the US semen import, JDH Summit Manso 941/1 sold to the Angel family, Glengarry stud, Kunwarara.
Top of the Charbrays at $23,000 was the 23-month-old, Cedar Park Solo offered by the Zeimer family, Cedar Park stud, Mt Larcom and selling to the Welsh family operation, Huntington stud, Taroom.
By Wiluna Shields J857 the bull weighed 849 kilograms, posting a scan of 11mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 131 square centimetres for eye muscle area. \
Close at $22,000 was Trifecta Rattatatat a 28-month-old offered by Bryce and Lucy Moore, Trifecta stud, Condamine.
Sired by Trifecta Beaumont Landmark Jeff, the bull sold to Phillip Nobbs, Delargum, Moura.
Setting a $12,750 for their four were Davidson family, Roper Downs stud, Middlemount. Their top at $21,000 was the 29-month-old, Roper Downs Redrock selling to Steve and Alison Kajewski, Bettafield stud, Gindie.
Topping the Charolais section at $22,000 was Quicksilver Shotgun.
The 22-month-old weighed 842 kilograms, posting a scan of 7mm and 5mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat and 123 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Offered by the Giles family, Quicksilver stud, Newdegate, Western Australia and by JWX Downtown 7C the bull sold to Dan and Christine Parker, Clare Station, Jericho.
