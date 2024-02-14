Queensland Country Life
Fears of Brisbane bureaucratic takeover of rural firies 'right on the money'

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
February 15 2024 - 7:30am
There are suggestions that the sun will go down on rural bushfire volunteering if planned legislation becomes law. Picture: Sally Gall
There are suggestions that the sun will go down on rural bushfire volunteering if planned legislation becomes law. Picture: Sally Gall

Claims that Queensland government legislation will enable Brisbane-based bureaucrats to sack volunteer members of Rural Fire Brigades have been upheld in correspondence from Fire Minister Nikki Boyd, according to Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux.

