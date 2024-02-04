Queensland Country Life
Is this the end of Australia's boulder opal industry?

By Sally Gall
February 5 2024 - 7:30am
Examples of boulder opal mined from the Winton district. Picture: Supplied
The community at Winton is fearing for the future of its iconic opal industry, and its town, if rumours are true that the state government is negotiating to purchase another huge cattle station in western Queensland.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

