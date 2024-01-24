Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Queensland set to add almost 500,000 acres to national park estate

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated January 25 2024 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
An additional almost half a million acres of country in the Winton region is set to become part of the Queensland national park estate. Picture supplied
An additional almost half a million acres of country in the Winton region is set to become part of the Queensland national park estate. Picture supplied

An additional almost half a million acres of country in the Winton region is set to become part of the Queensland national park estate following the sale of two cattle properties to the State Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.