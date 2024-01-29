Queensland Country Life
Qld feedlot deaths: 320 cattle succumb to heatwave over long weekend

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
January 30 2024
The deaths of 320 cattle across six Queensland feedlots over the 2024 Australia Day long weekend is being investigated by ALFA and the Chief Veterinary officer. Picture: QCL File
The deaths of 320 cattle across six Queensland feedlots over the 2024 Australia Day long weekend is being investigated by ALFA and the Chief Veterinary officer. Picture: QCL File

Extreme heatwave conditions have caused the death of 320 cattle across six feedlots over the long weekend and the peak industry body Australian Lot Feeders' Association said it is liaising with the state's Chief Veterinary Officer and the RSPCA.

