Qld feedlot deaths: 320 cattle succumb to heatwave over long weekend

Extreme heatwave conditions have caused the death of 320 cattle across six feedlots over the long weekend and the peak industry body Australian Lot Feeders' Association said it is liaising with the state's Chief Veterinary Officer and the RSPCA.
As the rolling high temperatures and humidity impacted Queensland over the long weekend, it is understood feedlots in western and southern Darling Downs and the South Burnett region were impacted by cattle unable to cope with the heat.
Following established protocols, the ALFA said it would undertake a post-incident analysis to asses matters including the details around this specific weather event and the use of livestock protection management tools, including shade, to understand and strengthen its approach to future heat load events.
ALFA president Barb Madden, confirmed hundreds of animals had died.
"This has been an unusually prolonged and severe heatwave with high humidity and warm nighttime temperatures that has posed major challenges for both human and animal health," she said.
"Highlighting the severity of the hot climatic conditions we have been dealing with, ALFA has been notified of six heat load events in Queensland involving approximately 320 cattle that have succumbed to the extreme weather.
"We are saddened by the loss of these cattle and our sympathies are with the impacted feedlot businesses and their staff.
"They are experienced livestock people who work tirelessly to look after the cattle under their care every single day and especially during challenging weather events."
Mrs Madden said the "immediate priority" for ALFA has been to work with the impacted businesses and the broader lot feeding industry to deliver the highest welfare outcomes for livestock, as well as looking after the wellbeing of their staff.
"All feedlots that are accredited with the National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme must have a Heat Load Management Plan that includes stringent mitigation strategies and contingency plans for dealing with heat load events," she said.
"The feedlots involved are continuing to respond in accordance with these procedures, and importantly, are engaging with their consulting veterinarians and nutritionists to ensure the best possible animal welfare outcomes.
"Despite the very challenging circumstances we believe the lot feeding industry as a whole has performed well in preparing and responding to this heatwave."
Mrs Madden said ALFA advised the industry to be prepared for further heatwaves.
"With more hot summer temperatures expected our message is for operators is to continue to follow their Heat Load Management Plan and stay alert for weather warnings, be aware of heat stress signs and continue to prepare as best as we can," she said.
"It also never hurts to consider a check-in with your consulting vet or nutritionist.
"As per industry protocol when a higher-level incident is triggered, we are staying in close contact with the Chief Veterinary Officer of the Queensland Government and the RSPCA.
"Once the weather event has passed a post-incident review will also be undertaken with the aim of furthering strengthening our approach to heat load events.
"ALFA will continue to closely monitor the situation and communicate with impacted feedlots and stakeholders."
Reporting incidents to the National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme
The NFAS includes requirements for reporting of incidents based on trigger levels experienced within any 24 hour, three-day or 14-day period in accordance with the NFAS Rules and Standards.
The reporting requirements are as follows:
Where the number of morbidities or mortalities exceed trigger Level 1, consult your veterinarian and activate your own internal feedlot review and reporting procedures.
Where the number of mortalities exceed trigger Level 2, the Feedlot or its representative must notify ALFA of the incident within 12 hours. Notification to ALFA must include telephone contact and then follow up in writing.
The Feedlot or its representative must continue to provide ALFA with situational updates including further mortalities, no less than twice daily, until the incident has been resolved.
Where the number of deaths trigger Level 3, ALFA has reporting requirements and will notify the State CVO, RSPCA, Red Meat Advisory Council, SAFEMEAT and the Feedlot Industry Accreditation Committee.
