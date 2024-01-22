Beaudesert sale as hot as the weather

The bidding at the Scenic Rim store sale at Beaudesert Showgrounds was as hot as the weather with buyers vying for stock as the mercury hit 35 degrees Celsius.
The store sale was a joint effort between Elders and Gilliland Livestock Marketing, with agents confirming brisk bidding and robust results.
Agents yarded 316 animals, with 314 sold under the hammer with the final two sold by negotiation after the auction.
Agents said cattle came from various areas of the Scenic Rim, with two consignments out of the Plainland area, while one lot of cattle came from just south of Tabulam in NSW.
The majority of the buyers were from Queensland and travelled from Tully, Tara, Dalby, Bell, Murgon, Rosewood, Rathdowney, Beaudesert, Kalbar and Boonah, with a NSW buyer travelling north from Woodenbong in NSW.
The top vendors for GLM were RD and CM Phipps, Cominya, who sold Charbray steers for $1360, Wayne Russell, Palen Creek sold Charolais cross cows and calves for $1750 and Bart Cockburn, Limestone Ridges, sold Simmental heifers for $890.
The top vendors for Elders were Breechmont Cattle, Breechmont, which sold Euro cross heifers for $1100, Jake Gray, Woodhill, sold Brahman heifers for $570 and Lambmic Pastoral Pty Ltd, Boyland sold Euro cross cows and calves for $1860.
Four bulls sold from $750 to $860 for an average of $800.
There were 10 cows and calf lots, which sold from $1040 to $1860 for an average of $1601.96.
Thirteen cows sold from $170 to $1300 for an average of $1027.69.
The 157 heifers sold from $490 to $1100 for an average of $723.06.
Ninety-six steers sold from $700 to $1350 with an average of $955.
Elders livestock agent and auctioneer Carl Young said buyers were keen to purchase.
"Results were good on the back of steers," he said.
"Sale prices were in general above expectations, partly as there's a shortage of stock and due to the weather.
"It was a very good spread on the cattle and we have 350 head already booked for the February sale of predominantly store cattle under 320kg."
GLM livestock agent and auctioneer Connor Veraart. said the cattle very well across all descriptions
"There was plenty of activity from restockers both locally and from western and southern regions," he said.
"The top of the steers made $1360 per head and top of the heifers made $1250," he said.
"The cows and calves topped at $1860."
Mr Veraart said while prices were steadily climbing, they were yet to reach the height of the 2023 market.
"Buyers were seeking both volume lines and smaller, specialty volume lines and smaller specialty lines as well," he said.
"I feel this is a very positive start to 2024 and if rain and seasonal conditions stay consistent, then it should be pretty positive.
"I still think we are in a good spot moving forward we came off a big high last year with prices slowly climbing. it all looks positive."
Meanwhile, NR Livestock's Nick Riley said was there to dispose of 60 animals from his north McLean property.
"We sold 60 Euro cross heifers in three lots," he said.
"I think the bidding was strong as the good rains has meant the feed has been phenomenal."
After the sale buyer Clifford Huhn from Yarmanto said he was happy with his purchase.
"I bought four cows to fatten up," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.