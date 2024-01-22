Queensland Country Life
Beaudesert sale as hot as the weather

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
Updated January 22 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
Bidding was a hot was the weather, according to agents at the Scenic Rim store sale on Friday at Beaudesert. Picture: Alison Paterson
Bidding was a hot was the weather, according to agents at the Scenic Rim store sale on Friday at Beaudesert. Picture: Alison Paterson

The bidding at the Scenic Rim store sale at Beaudesert Showgrounds was as hot as the weather with buyers vying for stock as the mercury hit 35 degrees Celsius.

