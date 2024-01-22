Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

See who was at the Scenic Rim store sale

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated January 22 2024 - 2:09pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stinking hot weather didn't deter the crowd at the Scenic Rim store sale held at the Beaudesert Showgrounds on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.