See who was at the Scenic Rim store sale

Stinking hot weather didn't deter the crowd at the Scenic Rim store sale held at the Beaudesert Showgrounds on Friday.
Jointly hosted by Elders Beaudesert and Gilliland Livestock Marketing, as the mercury hit 35 degrees Celsius, the auctioneers kept the bids flying thick and fast.
Agents yarded 316 animals, with 314 sold under the hammer with the final two sold by negotiation after the auction.
The crowd comprised many local buyers while vendors brought livestock to the sale from across the Scenic Rim as well as over the border from Northern NSW.
Several families attended with youngsters who also took great interest in the proceedings, which bodes well for the industry.
Many of those attending took time in between lots to catch up with friends and exchange news and views.
According to the agents, a shortage of livestock kept prices strong, although they have not returned to the highs experienced in 2023.
