Record-breaking NCC herd to be dispersed

He has broken almost every record there is to achieve in the Australian seedstock world but after some 20 years Brett Nobbs will call time on his established Brahman brand and disperse the NCC herd.
June 7 and 8 have been slated as the two days that 800 lots of NCC genetics will go under the hammer at Inverrio, Duaringa.
The entire female herd, sires, sire prospects, pregnant recipients, imported US embryos, frozen embryos, semen and IVF calves will be offered for sale.
Mr Nobbs reflected on the journey with a sense of fulfilment.
"Building NCC Brahmans and achieving the goals I set for this programme has been a remarkable experience," he said.
"The decision to close this chapter isn't easy, but I am excited about embarking on new business and personal ventures.
"While I step into these new pursuits, the legacy of NCC Brahmans will live on.
"I am eager to see how others will thrive using the genetics and foundations NCC has established."
The 54-year-old man has rewritten the record books of the Brahman and Australian beef industry too many times to count but one of the most notable achievements was the sale of the $325,000 NCC Justified in 2017, which reset the price for bulls across the country.
And who can forget the NCC Global Genetics Sale at the International Brahman Congress in Rockhampton a year earlier, featuring a re-planted bottle tree, eight-piece band, 8000 branded NCC cups and a rotating selling ring, all from the mind of the man himself.
Mr Nobbs has left a lasting legacy in the introduction of JDH Mr Elmo Manso 309/4 to the Australian herdbook and judged events right across the world.
He will make a final show ring appearance at Beef in May, hoping to back up his interbreed group win from 2021.
Speaking with Queensland Country Life in 2017, Mr Nobbs detailed his story of humble beginnings.
He was 11 when he started shearing his own sheep and selling the wool to the local spinning clubs.
By 13 the profits of the wool business allowed him to purchase his first stud cattle and just two years later he made his debut selling at the Droughtmaster National Sale.
But the bull didn't receive a single bid and it was from that moment he swore he would never let it happen again.
He is renowned not only as one of the best Brahman stud breeders but for his marketing skills that the beef industry hasn't been exposed to.
"People warm to a little bit of flair and attention to detail and I guess it's just a bit of my artistic side that comes out and I like to mix that up with the cattle," he said at the time.
In 2006, the Nobbs family dispersed their Droughtmaster cattle to buyers from across northern Australia, totalling $2.6 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.