Record-breaking NCC herd to be dispersed

Lucy Kinbacher
Lucy Kinbacher
Updated January 18 2024 - 10:11am, first published 8:00am
Brett Nobbs is set to disperse the NCC Brahman herd later this year. Picture: Kelly Butterworth
Brett Nobbs is set to disperse the NCC Brahman herd later this year. Picture: Kelly Butterworth

He has broken almost every record there is to achieve in the Australian seedstock world but after some 20 years Brett Nobbs will call time on his established Brahman brand and disperse the NCC herd.

