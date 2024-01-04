Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette winners named this Saturday

Queensland Country Life's newest Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette will be named at the Bell Races this Saturday, after what feels like a decade hiatus.
The hugely popular race meet north of Dalby will play host to the official announcement of the winners from 2pm at the pavilion and be livestreamed on QCL's Facebook page.
More than 5200 individual votes were received for the 10 finalists when it closed on midnight on Wednesday.
The male and female winners will each receive $1000 in cash and prizes while the runners-up will get $250 in cash and prizes.
The day will also be a special centenary celebration for the Bell Races and feature a five race program, a foot race, fashions on the field and a celebratory luncheon.
Gates open from 10am until late.
Discounted tickets are available online until midday January 5 or $20 at the gate on the day.
