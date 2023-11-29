Queensland Country Life
Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition finalists announced

Updated January 4 2024 - 7:50am, first published November 30 2023 - 6:30am
L-R Paige Caldwell, Liesl Fretwell, Tess Schiffmann, Bec Kenny, Ella Dalgliesh, Luke Brownlie, Nick Henderson, Sam Bridges, Darby Bourke and Joe Allen. Pictures: Supplied
L-R Paige Caldwell, Liesl Fretwell, Tess Schiffmann, Bec Kenny, Ella Dalgliesh, Luke Brownlie, Nick Henderson, Sam Bridges, Darby Bourke and Joe Allen. Pictures: Supplied

Ten eligible men and women have been chosen from a large pool of nominations in Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition.

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Raised on a cattle property at Biggenden, Lucy Kinbacher has spent 10 years working across metropolitan, regional and rural publications in both Queensland and NSW. Lucy has been the editor of the Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register since 2021.

