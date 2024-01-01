Queensland Country Life
Record heatwave out west, BOM warns intense rain, flash flooding in south

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
January 1 2024 - 1:30pm
On December 30, 2023, Winton experienced its hottest day on record, 47.2C according to mayor Gavin Baskett. New Year's Day is a relatively cool 40C. Picture: Supplied.
As the new year dawned, record-breaking heatwaves rolled across the state's west and north and thunderstorms released lightning and flash flooding to the south east - in short, it's business as usual for Queensland's erratic weather.

