Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Heat, hail, thunder & lightning: BOM forecasts over Qld on New Year's Eve

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
December 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More thunderstorms are predicted this weekend for south east Queensland, while areas out west are expected to reach 40C plus. Picture: Peter Turner
More thunderstorms are predicted this weekend for south east Queensland, while areas out west are expected to reach 40C plus. Picture: Peter Turner

As 2023 comes to a close, it seems Mother Nature is determined to ensure the year's wild weather will last right up to New Year's Eve, with thunderstorms, hail, lightning and a heatwave predicted, depending where in the state you are.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.