Wet weather didn't stop an enthusiastic crowd of locals from enjoying themselves at the Surat Race Club's annual meet on Saturday.
The 35mm of rainfall meant that the horses couldn't take to the track and the club was forced to hold a phantom meet, but that in no way dampened the spirits of those in attendance.
With fashions on the field, a well-stocked bar and tunes by local favourite DJ Johnny Mac, racegoers donned their best gumboots and coats to tackle the mud and partied well into the night.
