North Queensland's Ky Hamilton continues to fly the Australian flag in the US and is currently the No.1 ranked bull rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association standings heading into the regular season.
At 23-years-old, he started riding calves when he was just 12 and progressed through to steers, junior bulls, rookies and open bulls, following the Central Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit in North Queensland.
He went to US when he was 18-years-old on a bull riding scholarship to Odessa College, then transferred to Sul Ross University under coach Aaragon till mid 2022.
ALSO READ:
Currently on a Sports Visa in the US, Ky has been competing in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association since 2020, rodeoing through most states in the US.
Ky's parents Micheal and Sharell Hamilton say they're extremely proud of his bull riding achievements.
"Family and friends think his achievements are totally awesome and they have seen his dedication and passion for the sport since he began and feel he deserves all he achieves," Ms Hamilton said.
"We are able to watch a number of his events live thanks to the Cowboy Channel subscription."
Ky has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo for the last three consecutive years, finishing in the top 10 each year.
He won Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021, San Angelo Xtreme Bulls in 2022, Tuscon La Fiesta de los Vaqueros in 2022 and 2023, Snake River Stampede in 2023 with an arena record and Rodeo Houston this year.
Ms Hamilton said Ky's win in Houston catapulted him to No.1 in the current PRCA World Standings.
"He did a clean sweep, winning each of his three sets, plus the semi final and then ultimately the finals to become the Championship Bullrider of Rodeo Houston this year," she said.
"Each time he competes, he's competing against the top PRCA bull riders.
"When he's not riding, he's in Utah, training, doing drills, riding and caring for his practice bulls."
Ky is competing in the current PRCA season riding at various rodeos in Texas and California, gearing up for the summer run, which will see him compete in most of the northern states from June to September.
The top 15 money earners for the season quality for the NFR, which is held in Las Vegas early December and runs for 10 nights.
Ky's highlights include sharing a round win in 2021 with JB Mauney and a round win with his mate and travel partner and reining world champion Stetson Wright in 2022.
In October last year, Ky was finally able to travel back home to Mackay, after nearly four years abroad.
"Due to the pandemic, Ky wasn't home home for nearly four years and was missing family," Ms Hamilton said.
"He came home for six weeks last October and enjoyed spending time with family.
"He plans to come home this Christmas."
Ky's parents have visited him each year since he moved to the US.
"It's awesome being able to see him compete live during the NFR in Vegas," Ms Hamilton said.
"We are booking again this year and can't wait to see him.
"Competing in the US has been his aim since he began riding, with the goal of being a world champion."
Ky's mentors include Troy Dunn, Cody Lambert and JB Mauney.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.