Mackay's Ky Hamilton ranked No.1 bull rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in US

By Ben Harden
Updated April 30 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 6:40pm
Kyle Hamilton scores 89.50 on Greeley Hat Works Viper at the 2023 La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo at the Tucson Round grounds. Picture supplied
North Queensland's Ky Hamilton continues to fly the Australian flag in the US and is currently the No.1 ranked bull rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association standings heading into the regular season.

