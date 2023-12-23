Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Key to winning over Roma Bush Bachelor's heart

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
December 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Henderson was nominated for the Bush Bachelor competition.
Nick Henderson was nominated for the Bush Bachelor competition.

Roma-based Nick Henderson might have started his life in Brisbane but nowadays he has a firm passion for life in the bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Raised on a cattle property at Biggenden, Lucy Kinbacher has spent 10 years working across metropolitan, regional and rural publications in both Queensland and NSW. Lucy has been the editor of the Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register since 2021.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.