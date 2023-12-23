Key to winning over Roma Bush Bachelor's heart

Roma-based Nick Henderson might have started his life in Brisbane but nowadays he has a firm passion for life in the bush.
The 26-year-old is one of 10 finalists in Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition with the winners, as voted by readers, to be announced on January 6.
His friend Amie Barclay sent in his application, stating "it's either this or Farmer Wants a Wife".
"Nick is mature and highly driven; a hard worker who is always on the go," she said.
"He is someone who wants to get ahead. Nick is funny and kind and a great friend. He loves a night out and will make the most of it on the dance floor."
When Nick finished school he studied a bachelor of agriculture at university before taking up positions working on the land.
He spent three years based at Boulia but his contracting work now has him in the Roma region.
"I had family and friends in the industry and I always loved the hands on stuff and was passionate about the lifestyle," he said.
He is a big fan of rugby league and water skiing so an ideal partner would need to love being outdoors and getting her hands dirty.
"I want someone who is passionate about doing things together and being out on the land and enjoying all the little things," he said.
"(An ideal date) would be grabbing a hot chook and fresh loaf of bread and going for a ski and taking in the scenery or serenity as The Castle would quote."
The Bell Races will be a bit of a reunion for Nick who actually worked close to fellow finalist Darby Bourke at Boulia.
"All my mates think it's a good bit of publicity and bit of laugh for them," he said.
"It'll be good to get down there on the day and have a good time."
