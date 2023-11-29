Queensland Country Life
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition finalists announced

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated November 30 2023 - 9:21am, first published 6:30am
L-R Paige Caldwell, Liesl Fretwell, Tess Schiffmann, Bec Kenny, Ella Dalgliesh, Luke Brownlie, Nick Henderson, Sam Bridges, Darby Bourke and Joe Allen. Pictures: Supplied
Ten eligible men and women have been chosen from a large pool of nominations in Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition.

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Local News

