Ten eligible men and women have been chosen from a large pool of nominations in Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition.
More than 80 singles, aged 18 to 35 years, were nominated for the competition, which will make a long awaited return after a decade hiatus at the Bell Races on January 6 next year.
The Bush Bachelorettes are Paige Caldwell, 23, Tess Schiffmann, 28, Liesl Fretwell, 25, Ella Dalgliesh, 25, and Bec Kenny, 31.
The top five Bush Bachelors are Luke Brownlie, 26, Nick Henderson, 26, Darby Bourke, 28, Sam Bridges, 29, and Joe Allen, 34.
From today (November 30) until midnight on January 3, readers will be able to vote for their ultimate Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette, to be announced at the popular race day.
The winners will walk away with $1000 in cash and prizes each while the runners up will receive $250 in cash and prizes.
Vote for your favourite in the survey below!
In-depth stories on the top five Bush Bachelorettes and five Bush Bachelors will appear in Queensland Country Life each week.
Paige's mates describe her as an outgoing and vibrant person, whose tendency to be the organiser of the group leads to many social outings across the countryside.
Her ideal first date would be over the world's best steak sandwich at Bell's own Pips n Cherries, and maybe a chocolate milkshake as well. If he's lucky, she may even take him on a romantic drive to show him all the local roads she has received speeding tickets on.
Her ideal man needs to have a sense of humour but also be hard working, community minded and willing to get in, give something a go, and try something new. Most importantly, however, this man must share her passion for steak sandwiches.
Tess is described by her mates as quietly confident with a big heart.
This dependable, funny and "drop dead gorgeous" young lady loves nothing more than a good picnic in a paddock, and being around animals. Flowers are always a good addition on a date.
Her ideal partner would have a good sense of humour, love living in the country and have a love of animals.
Nominated by someone close to her, Liesl is a nurse who is said to be incredibly caring, compassionate and has a strong stomach.
She grew up looking after plenty of poddy calves, loves stock work and is described as having an incredible work ethic.
While she is the "most genuine, selfless and humble human", she has been unlucky in love and after failed setups for years, her loved ones have turned to QCL for help.
Her perfect partner needs to be funny, motivated, family orientated and "manly".
A date with Ella doesn't need to be anything fancy, just some beers by the water.
Describing herself as the lovechild of "Russell Coight and Pauline Hanson", Ella isn't afraid to tell when someone is being an idiot and has the argumentative skills of a female politician in a man's world.
But don't worry, she is described as courageous, hilarious, honest, intelligent and incredibly loyal.
She was raised as the only girl in a boys world so banter and beers are her pronouns.
This hard working country girl is a local legend and life of the party in her hometown.
Despite being kept busy on a beef cattle operation, Bec can always find time to enjoy a drink or two. Friends say her generous heart means she will help anybody, even a stranger, before herself.
She is driven and would definitely wear the pants in this relationship so her perfect man would have to be willing to compromise because only her word would go.
He'd need to accept that her favourite old Beagle may get more hugs than him.
Luke is described by his mates as quick witted, driven and a larrikin, which is why he is looking for a cheerful go getter with a big laugh and keen sense of direction.
To win him over on a date, Luke is looking for a picnic or dinner amongst the stars.
Nick's mates nominated him because it was either this or Farmer Wants a Wife.
His friends say he is mature and highly driven but loves a night out and will make the most of it on the dancefloor.
He is looking for someone who loves the land and loves being outdoors, and doesn't mind living a little remotely.
His dream lady will need to be willing to get her hands dirty out on a station, but also scrub up well for trips back to Brisbane to spend time with his family.
He wants someone who is adventurous but also loves to be a bit of a homebody too.
Darby was nominated by his brother who says Darby is an all round funny but a bit of a romantic too.
Having worked together for a few years in the past, he described Darby as a top bloke and wants to finally see him find a girl.
That woman would need to be able to handle a few too many beers, be an "all-round good chick you could bring home to the family".
If you're up for a laugh, Darby will have you cackling within the first 10 minutes of a chat, is down to earth and always willing to go above and beyond for people.
Sam is a lover of sushi and gold stubbies, so his future woman will need to be up for both.
This "funny bloke who loves a good dance at the local race meet" is looking for a "down to earth chick who isn't afraid of a good time" and walks along the beach.
Joe may be a little shy to start with but he will warm up pretty quickly and become the life of the party.
This "genuine and honest" bloke would give you the shirt off of his back and is happy to regularly drive nine hours to catch up with mates for dinner or a beer.
His ideal date is a "few drinks around a waterhole as the sun goes down, a little fire going to cook the steaks on and a swag under the stars".
Citronella candles would be lit to keep the mozzies away, but he would say they are for the mood.
He is looking for a "pretty face, eyes you could lose yourself in" and someone who can cook.
