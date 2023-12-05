Fast growing national rural property company LAWD has added experienced agribusiness specialist Jaclyn Hope to its ranks.
Ms Hope will join the agency's board and will becomes its senior director of agribusiness transactions/corporate advisory.
In the past decade, Ms Hope has advised national and international clients on significant projects across the Australian agricultural industry.
Originally from Dalby on Queensland's Western Downs, Ms Hope was most recently a partner in PwC's Mergers and Acquisitions team, specialising in food and agribusiness.
She has worked with PPB Advisory and also held key agribusiness roles with ANZ, NAB and Westpac.
She also has experience in banking and finance, grain and cotton marketing and industry knowledge garnered while growing up in a family agribusiness enterprise.
LAWD chief executive officer, Enda Foley, said Ms Hope's appointment would spearhead the firm's expansion of its corporate advisory services.
"Recently, LAWD has announced a number of new impact appointments to increase our geographic footprint, however our growth strategy also includes broadening into service streams adjacent to transactions and valuations," Mr Foley said.
"We see Jaclyn as one of the country's most exciting thinkers in food and agribusiness and she will be integral to our delivery of industry best corporate advisory.
"Her appointment will be a key differentiator of our business in the market, uniquely positioning us to deliver both traditional real estate and professional services."
LAWD senior director, Danny Thomas, said Ms Hope's high level of technical skill, along with new perspectives and insights, would be welcomed by the board.
"Jaclyn has overseen large and complex transactions and has a genuine understanding of the opportunities held within the agricultural sector," Mr Thomas said.
"She will also bring greater diversity of background to our senior leadership team and an enthusiasm for mentoring the rising talent within our business."
"The continued growth of interest in Australian agriculture, particularly from institutions, is driving greater demand for specialist agribusiness advisory services," Ms Hope said.
Ms Hope will be based in LAWD's Brisbane office from April 2024.
Her appointment follows the business' recent expansion in regional NSW through the acquisition of the real estate arm of McCulloch Agencies and appointment of Daniel McCulloch as a LAWD shareholder and Senior Director of Agribusiness Transactions.
In October, central Queensland rural property specialist Grant Veivers joined LAWD as director, agribusiness transactions - Queensland and, recently, Stuart McDonald was appointed senior director, valuations in South Australia, while Nick Butler joined LAWD as director, agribusiness transactions in NSW.
Earlier in the year, LAWD further expanded into Western Australia with Don and Lorelle Fry appointed to lead its new Brunswick office.
Originally from Dalby on Queensland's Western Downs, Ms Hope holds a particular interest in succession planning and supporting families in the intergenerational transfer of assets and skillsets, and providing strategic advice to a diverse spectrum of agricultural asset holders and businesses.
