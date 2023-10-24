Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Respected Central Queensland rural property specialist joins LAWD

AP
By Alison Paterson
Updated October 24 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
LAWD has announced Grant Veivers will grow the business presence in central Queensland region. Picture: Supplied
LAWD has announced Grant Veivers will grow the business presence in central Queensland region. Picture: Supplied

LAWD has announced the appointment of respected rural property specialist, Grant Veivers, as director of agribusiness transactions for Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Alison Paterson

journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.