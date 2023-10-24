LAWD has announced the appointment of respected rural property specialist, Grant Veivers, as director of agribusiness transactions for Queensland.
Highly regarded for his knowledge and understanding of the central Queensland market, Mr Veivers was based in the Arcadia Valley for 25 years as a commercial and stud beef producer and posses extensive experience in overseeing corporate and family transactions.
According to the resolute Property Group website, "Since the founding of Resolute Property Group in the last 24 months, Grant has been involved in $165m+ of rural property transactions."
LAWD chief executive officer Enda Foley said Mr Veivers, who joins the firm on November 1, would deliver immediate impact to the firm's operations.
"Grant is well-known and respected throughout the entire state, with particular strength in the central zone, and comes to the business with both exemplary property insights and skills and practical farming experience," Mr Foley said.
"As LAWD continues its expansion throughout Australia, it made sense our next key appointment would be in one of the most important agricultural production zones in the country, where we know Grant has industry best knowledge and connections."
From 1995, he was part owner and operator of Rewan, a 43,000 acre mixed enterprise which carried 3500 commercial Droughtmaster breeders, 4000 acres of cropping/leucaena and a 1000 head feedlot, until the business was sold to ASX listed Rural Funds Group in 2016.
At the same time, his family also owned the highly productive 9656 acre Arcadia Valley property "Billabalong" from 2005 which served primarily as a backgrounding operation until its sale in 2019 for $22M.
They also owned and operated a successful droughtmaster stud Talgai Droughtmasters, which was based across their CQ properties and in existence from 1988.
Mr Veivers said joining a fast-growing, nationally recognised and internationally connected brand would amplify his connection to an expanded local and global pool of agriculturally focused investors.
"Through joining what has become, in a very short period of time, one of Australia's premier real estate firms, I will have the capacity to collaborate with an elite group of property specialists with extensive links to institutional investment and international buyers, in addition to local families and corporates," Mr Veivers said.
"This move is not just an important opportunity for myself but also for clients throughout Central Queensland who hold some of the best farming and grazing land in Australia."
LAWD said the appointment of Mr Vievers means he will join their team of well-known agents and valuers, including Danny Thomas, Col Medway, Peter Sagar, Daniel McCulloch and Tim McKinnon.
