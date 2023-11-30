Queensland Country Life
Friday, December 1, 2023
Ilfracombe rural fire brigade puts new water tank to good use

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 1 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:28am
The 5000l water tank in action at the grass fires at Ilfracombe last week. Picture: Mark Tysoe
The plan to keep rural firefighters supplied with water on fire fronts via 5000 litre skid units at Rural Fire Brigade depots became reality at Ilfracombe last week, when lightning started four grass fires.

