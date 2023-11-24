A $400 million investment in road network upgrades in central Queensland has survived the scrutiny of the Independent Strategic Review of the Infrastructure Investment Program.
Releasing the results of the review of the $120b infrastructure pipeline, Federal Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Catherine King said it recommended that 82 projects not yet under construction be cancelled and others delayed.
According to the reviewers, they "lack any strategic rationale and do not meet the Australian government's national investment priorities".
In Queensland the axed projects, worth $360m, included the Emu Swamp Dam Supporting Infrastructure, the New England Highway upgrade in Cabarlah, and the Dingo Park Road Intersection Upgrade on the Tennant Creek to Townsville Corridor near Townsville, as well as a number of south east Queensland items.
Five region-shaping projects worth $3.15b, have been delayed in Queensland, pending planning and rescoping, including the Inland Freight Route from Mungindi to Charters Towers, and the Cairns Arterial Road duplication.
Ms King said the federal government was keeping money for their construction once the planning process had been "properly carried out".
Central Highlands Regional Council mayor Kerry Hayes, a spokesperson for the Queensland Beef Corridors group, made of up seven central Queensland councils, expressed the group's appreciation for the commitment to seal more than 450 kilometres of the network of roads critical to beef supply in the state.
"Our focus on aligning our supply chain and freight logistics needs and strategic long-term infrastructure planning has proven to be successful and having the investment recognised by the review underscores the importance of central Queensland's agricultural sector to our nation," he said.
He also acknowledged the strong support from the state government, which included beef corridors in their budget, contributing to the project despite the federal review.
The Coalition's spokesperson for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Senator Bridget McKenzie said the outcome of the review would have devastating effects on communities, contractors, and construction workers across Australia.
"The future of 252 projects on major highways and freight routes remains uncertain as the Albanese government has duck-shoved responsibility to the states to make decisions on which road upgrades and safety improvements will be axed," she said.
Nationals leader and Maranoa MP David Littleproud described the axing of $5 million worth of supporting infrastructure for the Emu Swamp Dam project as giving it the last rites.
He said the scars of the last drought were still fresh for many growers across southern Queensland and the decision meant those producers were still without water security.
"This decision is the biggest signal to producers across the Southern Downs and the Granite Belt that they are out of luck when it comes to water security," he said.
"This critical water infrastructure project is effectively dead because this government has signalled that it will not invest in it long-term by ripping out the $5 million for the roads required to build the dam.
"Unfortunately, this decision not only means that these growers won't have water security, but it also means we will all pay more at the checkout because this region is one of our country's biggest food bowls."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.