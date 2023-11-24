Queensland Country Life
Friday, November 24, 2023
Queensland Beef Corridor project survives federal infrastructure cuts

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 24 2023 - 11:00am
At Beef 2021, Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner and then-federal Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz, centre met with seven regional mayors including Sean Dillon (Barcaldine), Andrew Martin (Blackall-Tambo), Josh Weazel (Woorabinda), Anne Baker (Isaac), Nev Ferrier (Banana), Matt Burnett (Gladstone), and Kerry Hayes (Central Queensland) for the campaign launch.
A $400 million investment in road network upgrades in central Queensland has survived the scrutiny of the Independent Strategic Review of the Infrastructure Investment Program.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

