Federal government puts $400m in budget for CQ Beef Corridors

By Sally Gall
Updated April 29 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
Putting beef roads on the agenda has paid dividends for a group of central Queensland councils, with the Coalition committing $400m to seal more than 450 kilometres of a strategic network of roads critical to beef supply in the state.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

