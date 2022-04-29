Putting beef roads on the agenda has paid dividends for a group of central Queensland councils, with the Coalition committing $400m to seal more than 450 kilometres of a strategic network of roads critical to beef supply in the state.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
