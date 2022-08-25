Queensland Country Life
Home/News

AgForce's Stephen Tully promoting UHF eID tags for sheep and goats

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 25 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForce sheep and wool board president Stephen Tully travelled to Canberra this week to demonstrate UHF eID technology. Picture: Sally Gall

AgForce's sheep and wool and cattle boards have voted unanimously for a feasibility study into the adoption of ultra-high frequency electronic identification device technology to improve national traceability for all livestock species.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.