KAP, LNP fighting ALP agenda to appease UNESCO

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 25 2023 - 1:00pm
The fishing industry at Karumba is one of many under threat if the ban on gillnet fishing takes place. Picture supplied.
North Queensland politicians are calling on northern leaders to unite to fight what they see as the federal government's agenda to shut down rural industries, particularly the fishing industry.

