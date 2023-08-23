Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Seafood industry Brisbane rally condemns gillnet fishing ban

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters making their point about the gillnet fishing ban at Queensland's Parliament House. Picture supplied.
Protesters making their point about the gillnet fishing ban at Queensland's Parliament House. Picture supplied.

Outrage at the federal government's decision, supported by the state government, to ban long-standing forms of gillnet fishing in North Queensland, was made clear outside Parliament House in Brisbane on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.