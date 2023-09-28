Queensland Country Life
Remote Australians Matter delivers five point plan for rural health

By Sally Gall
Updated September 28 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Remote Australians Matter chair Annabelle Brayley, Morven, shares her vision for the grassroots organisation in the rural health sphere. Picture: Sally Gall
A landmark national conference in western Queensland has declared enough is enough when it comes to the rural health crisis in Australia, and has produced the Charleville Charter as a way forward.

