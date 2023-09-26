Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

People around Australia flock to Charleville for remote health forum

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 27 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People from all mainland states and the Northern Territory gathered in Charleville on Tuesday evening to begin identifying the keys needed to unlock ways of prioritising healthcare needs of remote Australians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.