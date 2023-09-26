People from all mainland states and the Northern Territory gathered in Charleville on Tuesday evening to begin identifying the keys needed to unlock ways of prioritising healthcare needs of remote Australians.
The conference is the initiative of the newly-formed Remote Australians Matter, or RAM, chaired by Annabelle Brayley, qualified nurse and chair of the Australian College of Rural & Remote Medicine community reference group.
Her offsider is Judy Treloar, formerly of Cooladdi and now based in Toowoomba, who brings her experience as a registered nurse in rural Queensland to the group working to focus governments' attention on the special needs of remote communities in Australia, initially on the lack of health care.
They've been delighted to welcome attendance from representatives of health services, local, state and federal governments, not-for-profit groups, education organisations, and community organisations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.