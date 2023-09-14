A bull has sold for six figures at the The Grove's 40th annual on-property Shorthorn bull sale at Myall Grove, near Condamine.
The Morgan family will offered 126 bulls through a mixed open auction and Helmsman on-property at sale which is still underway.
Lot 12, The Grove Witness S0813 (P), sold to Sandy Munro, Weebollabolla, Moree, New South Wales for $100,000, creating a new sale price record for the Morgan family..
The roan bull by Spry's Informant P172 has an impressive EMA of 150 square centimetres weighs 1016kg and has an IMF of 7.6.
Mr Munro said after the sale he came to buy the bull after he selected him on visual appraisal plus his large EMA from the sale catalogue.
"Plus he has structural soundness and is a good doer,"Mr Munro said.
Mr Munro said they will join him over selected Weebollabola selected cows.
Spencer Morgan said they all thought highly of The Grove Witness S0813 (P), and really didn't want to sell him.
"In the end we collected semen from him and offered him," Mr Morgan said.
It was fantastic to see him go to such a great herd full of history such as Weebollabolla."
The record price for a Shorthorn bull was set in June this year in New South Wales, when Ronelle Park Slurpie S29, by Ronelle Park Quantum Q73 out of Ronelle Park Wisteria N30, a descendent of Spry's Global Demand G001, was purchased by the Falls family of Malton Shorthorns, Finley, for $106,000.
Last year The Grove's 39th annual on-property fixture at Myall Grove saw previous records tumble across the board with new benchmarks set for a Shorthorn bull at $65,000, a $46,000 record priced Durham Black bull and an overall sale average of $18,847 - up $5547 on 2021.
2023 sale results: 100 per cent clearance
Overall 126 bulls sold to average $12,178
Breakdown of the catalogue
26/26 2yo bulls sold to a top price of #100,000 to averaged $13,3570
19/19 yearling bulls sold for a top price of $26,000 to average $11,357
19/19 2yo Durham Black bulls topped at $16,00 to averaged $8632
2/2yearling Durham Black bulls topped at $6000 to average $6000.
Selling agents GDL, Nutrien, AuctionsPlus
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.