The Grove 2023 bull sale sells six figure bull in first 15 lots

By Helen Walker
Updated September 14 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 1:30pm
Selling underway at The Grove's 40th annual on-property bull sale. Picture by Helen Walker.
A bull has sold for six figures at the The Grove's 40th annual on-property Shorthorn bull sale at Myall Grove, near Condamine.

