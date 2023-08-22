Longreach tourism business Outback Pioneers has finally been given the go-ahead to raise the Pride of the Murray paddlewheeler from the bottom of the Thomson River.
The historic vessel, which had been fully restored, sank at its mooring on the river in early March this year, to the shock of its new owners.
In June last year, Outback Pioneers undertook the largest overland marine transport operation ever seen in Australia, moving the 98-year-old vessel through three states, from Echuca in Victoria to Longreach in Queensland.
The recovery of the heritage boat is expected to be underway by mid-September.
Its owners say it will only be when official investigations and reports by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, Maritime Safety Queensland and insurers are complete, once it is raised, that questions on the cause of the sinking can be answered.
The site will still be an investigation scene for insurance and AMSA purposes when the boat is raised, meaning there will be no public or media access.
At the same time, salvagers will be getting a better idea of the extent of the restoration needed.
There were concerns at the time of the sinking about possible contamination of Longreach's drinking water supply, but mayor of the regional council, Tony Rayner quickly quashed those fears.
Five months on from the sinking, the Kinnon family said it was delighted to get the green light.
"We're hoping to have something to celebrate when she is successfully raised but that is only the first step," Outback Pioneers founder and owner Richard Kinnon said, emphasising that they were committed to getting the Pride of the Murray afloat again for her centenary in 2024.
"She is such an iconic part of pioneer history and we want to preserve her for future generations," he said.
Mr Kinnon said the period between the boat's sinking to now had been a long and challenging period but his enthusiasm for the boat was as strong as ever.
"We know everyone wants to know what's happening, and I've probably been most impatient of all, but the wheels of officialdom turn slowly and it is only now we have been cleared to raise her," he said. "Now we have the go-ahead, we still need to get all the earthworks and infrastructure in place so that can happen."
Mr Kinnon said the boat would now weigh over 130 tonnes, considering all the water the timber had soaked up, and was submerged in nine metres of water, which would mean a very careful salvage operation would be required, using airbags and pumps.
He said they would use the same technique to pull her up onto the bank as used to put her in the water.
Outback Pioneers will be fundraising to help with the costs of restoration, which are expected to be in the region of $1.5 million.
"That boat means so much to me after all we've done to bring her to Longreach and we have a duty to preserve her if it is humanly possible," Mr Kinnon said. "I am confident she will be cruising the Thomson again in 2024 and will go from strength to strength as a tourist attraction for Longreach."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
