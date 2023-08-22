Queensland Country Life
Exclusive

Pride of the Murray set to float on the Thomson River again

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 22 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
The Pride of the Murray making her maiden voyage on the Thomson River in June 2022. Picture: Sequel PR
Longreach tourism business Outback Pioneers has finally been given the go-ahead to raise the Pride of the Murray paddlewheeler from the bottom of the Thomson River.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

