More than 900 bulls have been nominated for this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale but agents and industry leaders are confident they will still see high clearance rates come October.
The three day sale and the biggest Brahman sale in the southern hemisphere will kick off on October 2 at CQLX Gracemere with 938 bulls nominated, up from last year's 883.
Australian Brahman Breeders' Association president and Brahman Week chair Reade Radel attributed the increase in bulls to the strong sale results over the last few years.
Grey and red Brahmans at last years' sale grossed a sale-record $13.094 million, averaging $16,843 with a sale top price of $200,000, achieved on two occasions.
Mr Radel said the sale had been strong for the last two or three years with historically high clearance rates.
"Clearance [percentage] rates over the last five to 10 years on the number of bulls we catalogue have been in the mid to high 90's, so I expect they'll be up in that range again," he said.
"What's happened is the bull breeders have ramped-up production and whether that's through more IVF or buying heifers, whatever the case may be, that's why we've seen an increase in bull numbers."
He said while good rainfall in the last few years could have improved buyer confidence, higher demand and breed confidence both in the stud and cattle markets were the main drivers.
"What it shows is confidence in the breed," he said.
"We've got new breeders coming in all the time, and all the breeders have shown great confidence and ramped-up their breeding programs.
"By and large the last two years we've seen prices that we've never seen before and I'm not just talking about stud cattle, I'm talking about across the board."
GDL Rockhampton branch manager Josh Heck said the Brahman market had strengthened, particularly in the last couple of weeks.
He said the commercial space was strong, which would ultimately create a sturdy stud market.
"We had plenty of Brahman weaners over $3/kg today [August 2 at Gracemere], which we haven't seen for a while," he said.
"The [live export] boats are demanding Brahman or Brahman cross bullocks at the moment at a competitive rate, so I think the confidence is certainly starting to grow in the Brahmans, especially in the north.
"We've seen the grids jump 10 and 20 cents - that's for fat cattle and feeder cattle. Certainly the boat money seems to be $2.90 for a heavy bullock delivered up around Charters and Townsville for next week."
Mr Heck estimated around 80 to 90 per cent of the bulls sold at the Brahman Week Sale would end up being put back over commercial herds.
"It's only the top echelon, the top five to 10 per cent that go back into stud herds," he said.
He expected vendors from northern NSW, and up to Proserpine and out to Belyando.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.