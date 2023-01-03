Queensland Country Life
Young sports stars from rural Queensland taking on the world

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
January 4 2023 - 9:00am
Bush to big leagues: Meet five of QLD's rising young sports stars
Courtney Sippel has been playing for the Brisbane Heat for the last four years. Picture: Clare Adcock

Courtney Sippel, 21 - Murgon, Cricket

When you grow up in a town of just 2000, a professional sporting career might seem out of reach, but that didn't stop Murgon cricket prodigy Courtney Sippel.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

