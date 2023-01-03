Bush to big leagues: Meet five of QLD's rising young sports stars

When you grow up in a town of just 2000, a professional sporting career might seem out of reach, but that didn't stop Murgon cricket prodigy Courtney Sippel.
Before Courtney signed a professional contract with the Brisbane Heat, weekend cricket games were a family affair for the Sippels, with her grandad, dad and siblings also playing around the state.
Due to there not being enough girls to make up a team, Courtney played on her older brother Jared's team for many years, which she said taught her to play with a greater level of strength and tenacity.
"I guess I just started because everyone in my family played cricket, so it was always going to happen, and I was six when I started playing club in Murgon," she said.
"I was playing for the boys team for years, and when I was in under twelves, I said I was going to make the Australian men's team.
"I didn't want to play with the girls, I wanted to make the men's side, because I was just so used to playing with them, but then I got to under fifteens and I thought nope, I don't really want to face that speed!
"I finally got to the age where I could play club in Brisbane and we decided it was worth the three hour drive each way to play, so I started playing for Wests when I was 15."
Courtney made her first Queensland team at age 11, while also playing a handful of other sports, including touch football, where she also competed at a representative level.
Like many country kids, Courtney made the tough decision to move away from home to attend school at Chancellor College at the Sunshine Coast for grade twelve, enabling her to be closer to Brisbane for training requirements.
"It was actually one day in year 11 where I was just sitting on the grandstand and mum messaged me, asking if I wanted to move," she said.
"The coaches didn't say that I had to move closer to Brisbane for me to get a contract, but it definitely helped, so I moved."
As her career began to take off towards the end of high school, Courtney learnt to juggle life as a regular teenager and one of a professional athlete, participating in her first practice matches with the Brisbane Heat during schoolies week, and even missing her own senior formal for a game in Tasmania.
Growing up on a dairy farm at Moffatdale, Courtney was no stranger to hard work and sacrifice.
"During the drought in 2019 we pretty much sold almost the whole herd, we ended up only milking around 14 in our herd," she said.
"That was pretty hard for all of our family to be honest, but eventually we got back up and running and now we've started to run some beef cattle as well."
She might be a pro now, but Courtney said her mates back in Murgon never let her forget where she came from.
"They bring you back to earth pretty quickly," she joked.
"The boys have been feeding it to me because I dropped two catches the other day. They were throwing stuff at me, saying "oh good, you can actually catch!"
It was this home town support that Courtney said drove her to further her sporting career, despite missing the comfort and familiarity of being at home on the farm.
"Every time I go back home and watch my brother's play, it always humbles me and puts everything back into perspective, and I'm reminded of the fun of the game," she said.
"It's actually really nice running into people when I go home, their faces just light up when they see me and all they want to do is talk about cricket.
"That's the reason why I keep doing this, because of everyone back home.
"Sometimes I think "oh I could just work a normal job and go back to playing cricket for fun," but I keep coming back because I love the challenge and I just really enjoy competing at the high level."
Rugby union and the racing industry might not have much in common, but talented fly-half Hamish Stewart says he can't split the two.
Hailing from Umbiram, near Toowoomba, Hamish began his rugby career while attending Toowoomba Grammar School, inspired by his older brother who loved playing footy.
After receiving a scholarship to play rugby at Bond University, Hamish then went on to play for the Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby competition for six seasons, before signing a two year deal with the Western Force and moving to WA.
Hamish said it was his dad, Neville who pushed him to pursue a professional footy career, and along with his brother Alistair, they had been his biggest supporters.
"When I finished school, I wasn't real keen on going to uni, or doing anything like that, I was pretty keen to just stay at home and help out on the family farm," he said.
"I was lucky enough to get that scholarship to Bond and dad said "you'd be silly not to take it, the farm's always going to be here for you."
The Stewarts run Oaklands Stud, a thoroughbred breeding facility, which Hamish says is his favourite place to be, despite recently returning from a tour in Japan with the Western Force.
Running three stallions and around 250 to 300 thoroughbred broodmares in their stable, the Stewarts offer around 70 to 80 horses at the Magic Millions sale each year.
"Dad started in 1979, so we're second generation, and since then he's built it up over the years to be a little empire for thoroughbred breeding," Hamish said.
"He's started handing the reigns over to my older brother at the moment, and I can help out where I can.
"When I head home my brother puts me straight to work, which is a good thing because it keeps you grounded."
Hamish said horses will always be his greatest passion, and one he looks forward to exploring more after a long football career, which he hopes will include some representative jerseys.
"I love it, once it gets into your blood, it's not easy to flick," he said.
"Horses are my number one priority, whatever I do I'll always have to weigh up whether it's going to impact my time with the family or the horses.
"I still help out as much as I can when I get home and I'm thinking about bringing some horses over here because there's a couple of WA fellas that want to get into the horses, so hopefully I can do that.
"For now I just want to keep playing some good footy and see what happens, you never really know where you're going to end up."
From the Carnarvon Ranges to the bright lights of Las Vegas, Injune rodeo product Damian Brennan has learnt to take every opportunity by the horns.
After gaining a scholarship to attend Western Texas College in the US, Damian has gone from strength to strength on the Pro Rodeo circuit, having recently won the Saddle bronc Resistol Rookie of the Year.
Born and bred on cattle properties in the south-west, Damian said he'd been around horses his whole life, but hadn't done much rodeoing in Australia before he headed overseas.
It has been a whirlwind couple of years for the young star, who has been rising up the ranks and has dreams to one day be the best in the world.
"I was starting to poke around and do a few rides with a couple of mates but I honestly didn't rodeo that much in Australia," Damian said.
"I got rolling a little bit and then got the opportunity to go over there, so I just took it.
"It's awesome. The bucking horses are phenomenal and the money over there is crazy.
"You get to ride broncs and that's how you make a living, it's pretty cool.
"I just missed out on making the NFR this year, so my goal next year is to make the NFR and obviously try to win the world eventually."
Damian said the US competition was a major step up from those on his home turf, but it forced him to rise to the challenge.
"It was pretty daunting there at the start, but I think just having a few big moments and mixing it with the better fellas at the bigger rodeos, you start to feel like you're meant to be there then and that you fit in," he said.
"Then you're not looking up to them anymore, you're riding against them, and you know you're meant to be there."
With his dad Peter being a rodeo pick-up man hinself, Damian said his family were stoked to see him kicking goals on the circuit.
"A lot of parents want their kids to come home and work, but they want me to be over there and do good, so they're pretty excited about it all," he said.
"The support system I have back home is crazy and social media has been a big thing, so to see everyone supporting me has been awesome."
Damian said he hopes to inspire other young cowboys from country Queensland, showing them that competing in the US is not out of reach.
"That's a big thing for me," he said.
"It's good to see that there's a lot of kids from around Injune and other places around home giving it a go, it's getting bigger and bigger.
"It's daunting to think about it, but at least they can see that I've been there and gone on to do it.
"I hope it opens a doorway for other kids to be able to go do it too."
They say bananas are the ultimate fuel for athlete's so it's no surprise the town of Innisfail has produced some exceptional sportspeople, such as this sibling duo.
Montanna McAvoy and younger brother Stirling both grew up on their family's cane and banana farm in Far North Queensland, but their sporting prowess has taken them all over Australia, and the world.
A national champion on the track in her teens, Montanna was sought out by college scouts and travelled to the University of Oklahoma in 2018 on an athletic scholarship.
At the hands of some recurring injuries and the COVID pandemic, she returned home in 2020 and has since taken her career off the track, having just competed at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Thailand.
Heading into her final year of study, where she is completing a Bachelor of Arts and Business at James Cook University, Montanna trains with the Hungry Runner trail group in Townsville.
Competing in what is arguably the most gruelling of sports, Montanna said growing up in the bush taught her a level of toughness which she always took into her sporting endeavours.
"I think we probably appreciate hard work and the tough times because you're just exposed to that from a young age," she said.
"When you see your parents farm get flattened in a cyclone, it really makes you appreciate what it takes to pick yourself up and keep going."
Also a mutli-talented athlete, Stirling excelled in a number of sports during highschool but it was cricket that stole the limelight.
"I do like individual sports like running, but I think I just love the team aspect of cricket and playing with all the boys," he said.
"Obviously you've got to perform as an individual and score runs, but even if you get out for a duck, it's really good fun and you never really have a bad day."
Currently based in Sydney, he is an all-rounder for the Mossman Cricket Club and hopes to one day sign a professional contract.
Stirling also recently completed a Bachelor of Health Science and Physical Education at the University of Western Sydney and will start work as a teacher's aid in the new year.
Both Montanna and Stirling attended boarding school in Brisbane, at Ipswich Girls Grammar and Brisbane Boys Grammar respectively, an opportunity they say was the catalyst for their sporting careers.
Although they both admitted to missing home, they said it was these sacrifices which made the wins worth it.
"Growing up, our parents have always said if you want to do anything with your life, whether it's a sport or your career, you've got to venture outside your comfort zone," Stirling said.
Montanna agreed, saying while she often missed home, the support from their small community gave them the encouragement to go out and give things a crack.
"You've got to take the opportunities that are given to you but, coming from FNQ, it's usually down south or in another state, just far away from home," she said.
"It is tough for rural kids, but I think there is a lot more opportunities now with schools offering rural scholarships and stuff like that.
"I think that's a really positive thing because it gives a lot of kids that chance their goals and gives them the incentive they might need to leave home."
